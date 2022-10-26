As valuable target, Lachlan Pitts ruined perfectly good reputation as blocking TE

There were 60 more yards to run on this 83-yard touchdown completion. Lachlan Pitts, William & Mary’s 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end, sprinted with a concern.

Pitts was not worried about getting tackled. There was only one Towson player ahead and Tribe receiver Tyler Rose was very effectively pushing that safety out of the way. Pitts said he sized up Johnny Unitas Stadium’s artificial surface stretching out before him and accelerated toward the goal line with this in mind:

“Man, this is pretty long. Do not fall."

He did not. Pitts can be forgiven for considering a less-than-ideal outcome. He hasn’t often been in these situations.

Pitts is a sixth-year senior and Tribe captain who came from Langley High in McLean. This season, he has 15 receptions (358 yards), and four of them went for TDs. Prior to this season, Pitts totaled 10 catches for 49 yards.

“Throughout my career, it’s just always been taking the next step with anything,” he said. “With our offense the last three years, we’ve had a lot of like the same people.”

Pitts credited Christian Taylor, in his second full season as W&M’s offensive coordinator, for play-calling acumen and “making sure (coaches) are getting the best out of everybody.”

The 83-yard scoring reception, among many W&M highlights in a 44-24 win at Towson, illustrates the point. This was William & Mary’s first possession of the second half, and the Tribe faced a first-and-10 from their 17.

Covered by a linebacker, Pitts ran a short route in the right flank, a “flat route.” As Pitts and the W&M offensive coaches projected based on what they saw on video last week, that Towson linebacker showed interest in undercutting Pitts’ short pattern, perhaps stepping in for an interception attempt.

“Good play design,” said Pitts. “(Opponents) could see that maybe I’m running some more flat routes, catching it and getting up the field. So, it was kind of selling that flat route and getting (downfield).”

Pitts made a move to leave the linebacker momentarily flat-footed, and took off down the right sideline. Darius Wilson threw a high pass in Pitts’ direction, allowing his height to become a factor as the linebacker was present at the same time as the pass' arrival.

“He gave me a chance to go make a play,” Pitts said of Wilson.

Pitts executed the high catch, and then finished the play with that 60-yard run along the sideline.

“He’s done a fantastic job, not only being an on-the-line blocker, but proving that he can go down and catch the ball, and then he can run,” said W&M coach Mike London. “And he just keeps getting better.”

Had Pitts’ original plan developed, he may have been doing similar things for the University of Richmond. He committed to UR following his junior year at Langley. Before he became a Spider, UR coach Danny Rocco and most of his staff shifted to Delaware.

Pitts reopened his recruitment, eventually uniting with W&M. He has graduated, and is in his second year of an MBA program.

William & Mary (6-1, 3-1 CAA), ranked No. 10 in the FCS poll, on Saturday hosts Rhode Island (5-2, 3-1 CAA), ranked No. 18. The Rams won 48-46 in seven overtimes at Monmouth last Saturday. That was the longest game in FCS history.