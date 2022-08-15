At W&M, Kevin Jarrell radically evolved from buried QB to 250-pound starting LB

WILLIAMSBURG - Kevin Jarrell’s extreme football makeover from buried back-up quarterback at William & Mary to 50-pounds-heavier starting linebacker perhaps is best with posts - words of others – marking notable moments along the odd path.

We begin with what Jarrell’s coaches at Albemarle County’s Monticello High School said.

“Don’t get hurt. We need you to play quarterback.”

Jarrell roamed around some safety at Monticello, but by his own admission wasn’t very involved as a tackler. He was the team’s star quarterback who set Monticello career records for total yards (8,482) and passing yards (5,594, 35 TDs), while running for the most yards a QB ever gained at the school (2,888).

“All I knew was quarterback, from Pop Warner to … four years in high school,” said Jarrell, who committed to W&M and Coach Jimmye Laycock in mid-December of 2017 as a 6-foot-1 200-pounder.

“I knew I was going to redshirt my freshman year at quarterback,” said Jarrell. “Went through the (2018) season. Coach Laycock retires. Coach (Mike) London’s staff comes in.”

London hired as offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who installed the ultra-uptempo GoGo offense, the speed game in pace and personnel.

“Once spring ball came around, I really struggled, just not really doing a lot of team stuff, not really getting a lot of reps in practice, being with the scout team all of the time,” said Jarrell. “Didn’t know how to learn a playbook, stuff like that.”

Jarrell wasn’t sure where his football future was going.

“Don’t ever let them turn you into a safety.”

That’s what London, the University of Virginia’s coach 2010-15, told Jarrell early in his recruiting process. To Jarrell, they were meant as confidence-boosting words, essentially delivering the message “Stick with it at QB because you do have what it takes.”

But what W&M was now doing offensively did not mesh with Jarrell’s strengths as a QB. He knew it. London’s staff knew it.

Jarrell also had a pre-W&M relationship with Vincent Brown, the Tribe defensive coordinator who moved from Richmond to Virginia, to Howard, to W&M with London. To Jarrell, Brown said:

“What do you think about playing some defense?”

This would be challenging, physically and psychologically, Jarrell knew. But he wanted to get on the field in a way graduated from from special teams.

Fullback was an early possibility, but outside linebacker made the most sense. Jarrell leaned heavily on W&M linebackers Nate Atkins (2016-19) and Arman Jones (2016-19) to teach him a position he never played.

“We need you to strike.”

After Jarrell learned where to be as a linebacker on various sets, W&M’s defensive coaches were blunt in what they needed to see from him. Jarrell weighed about 215 or 220, and didn’t have much to strike with, relatively speaking. He put on another 30 pounds, and was good to go for last season. Jarrell started all 11 games for the Tribe and was the team’s fourth-leading tackler.

“It gave me a new love for the game, that’s for sure,” Jarrell, a senior, said of his radical position switch. “I want to coach when I’m done playing, so it’s kind of led me into that. It has given me a perspective on both sides of the ball.”

He’d like to coach on the college level, where scholarships can change life trajectories and development is king. Perhaps even at an unfamiliar position.

The Tribe, picked to finish fifth in CAA Football, opens at FBS member Charlotte on Sept. 2.