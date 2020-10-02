At W&M, October designated as time for further discussion about sports cuts

“Greater success in football and men’s and women’s basketball will be particularly important in building a closer community and expanding school spirit. Success in those three attracts fans, generates revenue for all sports, increases national recognition and expands the admissions pool.”

In a town hall meeting held in June of 2019, Huge said, “Men's basketball is a sport in which William & Mary, I feel very strongly, can be very successful. And if you look at a return on investment, and I'm not saying that this is a business … When you look at the potential for return on investment and what can be accomplished by participating in the NCAA tournament and winning in the NCAA tournament, and I firmly believe we can do that, what happens for William & Mary not only from a monetary standpoint but for all those goals [set by the school] is exponential.

"The amount of people who know about William & Mary after that occurs that might not have heard about it before, the kind of pride that it instills, the excitement that each of you are going to feel … You know, I go back to saying, I didn't choose which sports people wanted to pay to show up for, but I'm not doing my job if I don't capitalize on that."