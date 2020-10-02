At W&M, October designated as time for further discussion about sports cuts

William & Mary will spend October reevaluating recent sports cuts and sharing information that led to them, athletics director Samantha Huge explained in a Friday letter to the school community, Tribe supporters and others.
Huge will meet with members of seven teams that W&M plans to discontinue following this school year. Also involved in those discussions will be the executive committee of the Tribe Club, which is the school’s fundraising organization for athletics. Additionally, W&M will hold a pair of virtual sessions for conversations, open to the public, about the cuts.
“Our sincere hope is that these approaches will result in a vital step forward in our efforts to open dialogue and rebuild trust, aligned with our core values, as we consider the path forward,” Huge wrote.
Presumably, W&M will present the same information included in its 2018 strategic review, and its 2019 “Tribe 2025” strategic plan, both of which made clear that the school was struggling to support 23 sports and that it intended to prioritize football and men’s and women’s basketball in a way that could result in cuts.
In a move W&M said was based on finances, the school announced on Sept. 3 that men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball will be eliminated following this school year. The seven programs have about 120 student-athletes and 13 coaches. The cuts will leave William & Mary with 16 sports, which is about the norm for comparable Division I schools in Virginia.
Protests followed W&M’s announcement. The Board of Visitors conducted a listening session on September 23, and heard from dozens of school and community members who objected. In an address to the Board of Visitors on Sept. 25, the school president, Katherine A. Rowe, invited students, parents, coaches and others for discussion through October about the discontinuations, and how W&M understands and defines Division I success.
“As I have listened to students and staff and talked to friends of Tribe athletics, fans and donors, I hear deep contradictions in what we mean by excellence and competitiveness in a Division I setting,” Rowe said.
She added that W&M faces “acute and intractable structural problems in funding athletics sustainably,” but that “we are open to solutions that meaningfully and viably address those challenges.”
The cuts were not shocking, to those who followed W&M communications over the last two years.
Huge became W&M’s director of athletics in May of 2017 and in January of 2018, the school began a strategic review of sports. According to W&M, it retained the services of the PICTOR Group, a collegiate athletics consulting firm, and surveyed more than 1,400 student-athletes, athletic staff members and school leaders, conducted more than 40 interviews with them and others, and evaluated performances of Tribe sports.
The results, presented to the Board of Visitors in 2018, reflected the PICTOR Group’s conclusion that the “current organizational structure of 23 varsity sports and financial model is not sustainable,” and that “William & Mary must make decisions on the size and scope of its athletics program.”
W&M’s report also noted that the three most impactful community-building and revenue-producing sports, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and football, required greater emphasis to maximize their potential, and that athletics should focus resources on those priorities.
Following that strategic review came “Tribe 2025,” a 23-page strategic plan released in October of 2019 that was based on two years of research, and was designed to help athletics meet goals set for 2025.
“We are at a pivotal moment in which we must decide what future we want for William & Mary athletics,” Huge said when “Tribe 2025” was released.
Aligning resources with priorities was a key component of “Tribe 2025,” which read, “Although Tribe teams and their supporters take understandable pride in the breadth of the (athletics) program and the success that has been achieved in the past, the program has recently had less competitive success. … The breadth of the program with 23 teams strains the level of academic, training and medical support that can be provided to each student-athlete.
“Greater success in football and men’s and women’s basketball will be particularly important in building a closer community and expanding school spirit. Success in those three attracts fans, generates revenue for all sports, increases national recognition and expands the admissions pool.”
In a town hall meeting held in June of 2019, Huge said, “Men's basketball is a sport in which William & Mary, I feel very strongly, can be very successful. And if you look at a return on investment, and I'm not saying that this is a business … When you look at the potential for return on investment and what can be accomplished by participating in the NCAA tournament and winning in the NCAA tournament, and I firmly believe we can do that, what happens for William & Mary not only from a monetary standpoint but for all those goals [set by the school] is exponential.
"The amount of people who know about William & Mary after that occurs that might not have heard about it before, the kind of pride that it instills, the excitement that each of you are going to feel … You know, I go back to saying, I didn't choose which sports people wanted to pay to show up for, but I'm not doing my job if I don't capitalize on that."
“Tribe 2025” recognized that a new aquatics facility was needed for swimming teams, but that the funding goal of $25 million, plus $1 million funding annually to maintain the facility, “has not been donated.”
As part of “Tribe 2025,” W&M aimed to claim 35 CAA team championships before 2025, five of which must come from some combination of football, men's basketball and women's basketball, "because we know what that does," Huge said.
W&M has made major investments in football facilities, starting with the $11 million Laycock Center, a football-support building that opened in 2008. In 2016, a $28 million renovation of Zable Stadium was completed. Those projects were funded almost exclusively through private donations.
W&M announced in February its plan to renovate Kaplan Arena, the basketball facility that opened as William & Mary Hall in 1971, at a cost of $57 million, supplied largely through private sources. That upgrade is projected to include an adjacent Sports Performance Center with a strength-and-conditioning area, a sports-medicine space, and a basketball practice court.
In response to the sports cuts, the law firm of Bailey Glasser sent Rowe a letter dated Sept. 23, threatened legal action unless the three women’s teams designated for elimination were preserved, or the school revealed plans to address Title IX issues. W&M’s violation is based on the percentage of enrolled women as it relates to the percentage of athletics participation opportunities available to women following the cuts, according to the firm.
W&M recently responded to Bailey Glasser through the school’s legal counsel, writing the “the decision to reduce sports offerings was necessitated in part by a recognized need to ensure that the overall athletic opportunities offered to men and women are substantially proportionate … In preparation for the 2021-22 academic year, William & Mary is implementing a series of changes to enhance the opportunities offered through its remaining women’s sports programs.”
That move was forecast in “Tribe 2025,” which stated W&M planned to “adjust team rosters and funding to improve the balance of opportunity and support (and) to develop a Gender Equity Plan with intermediate goals to be accomplished by 2025 and a timeline for full implementation. In addition to increasing the opportunities available for women, reductions will be made to the size of certain remaining men’s programs, including football.”
“Tribe 2025” read that “additional funding will be required to bring (football and men’s basketball) and women’s basketball up to the current resources available to the top teams in the CAA.”
The most recent data provided by the Office of Postsecondary Education of the U.S. Department of Education indicates that W&M already is strongly invested in football and men’s basketball, when compared to its CAA competition. W&M’s football budget for the fiscal year 7/1/18 to 6/30/19 was $7,073,588, which ranked third in the 12-program CAA Football, behind James Madison ($10,649,299) and Delaware ($7,844, 569). Richmond ranked fourth ($7,031,345).
In men’s basketball, W&M’s budget of $3,970,949 ranked first among 10 CAA programs. In women’s basketball, W&M’s budget of $1,816,962 ranked sixth among 10 CAA programs.
“Tribe 2025” identified W&M’s annual athletics budget as $28 million, and said more than half of that comes from student fees. “There is a strong consensus across the university to limit and, if possible, avoid any further increases in such fees,” according to the strategic plan. Most of the remainder of the budget is derived from ticket sales, marketing revenues, and gifts, including annual giving and endowment income
Budgets for CAA Football programs
(fiscal year 7/1/18 to 6/30/19)
JMU - $10,649,299
Delaware - $7,844,569
W&M - $7,073,588
Richmond - $7,031,345
Villanova - $6,765,161
Stony Brook - $6,076,007
Elon - $6,043,145
New Hampshire - $5,264, 384
Towson - $4,822,097
Rhode Island - $4,667,164
Albany - $4,450,095
Maine - $4,287,134
Source: Office of Postsecondary Education of the U.S. Department of Education
Budgets for CAA basketball programs
(fiscal year 7/1/18 to 6/30/19)
Men’s Women’s
W&M - $3,970,949 $1,816,962
Charleston - $3,289,426 $1,666,105
Elon - $3,221,829 $1,781,585
Northeastern - $3,207,255 $2,153,155
Hofstra - $2,939,154 $2,219,733
Delaware - $2,785,559 $2,522,440
Drexel - $2,760,011 $2,024,657
UNC Wilmington - $2,317,837 $1,519,557
Towson - $2,259,918 $1,791,891
Source: Office of Postsecondary Education of the U.S. Department of Education
