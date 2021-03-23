At W&M, tall targets play rise-and-receive isolation game with defenders

Blackman, a graduate student from Atlee High who played sparingly at Virginia and Illinois State, leads William & Mary with 8 receptions for 155 yards. London describes Blackman, who suffered a broken leg at Virginia, as “an older guy that just understands that sometimes the grind and shine don’t always match.”

Blackman’s 36-yard touchdown reception against Elon was the first scoring catch of his college career. “I know that he’s going to [get] many more opportunities to catch the ball and be a leader here in this program,” said London.

Apart from three lost W&M fumbles versus Elon, “it was a big improvement from the first performance,” said London, whose team fell 21-14 at Richmond on March 6. “And as we know in this league, you’re going to have to perform weekly.”

William & Mary gained 72 yards on the ground against Richmond, and then 242 versus Elon. Freshman Malachi Imoh, a 5-8 175-pounder from Winchester, scored on first-half runs of 65 and 38 yards. The 175-pounder gained 128 yards before the break, when the Tribe led 14-3 on his scores, and finished with 137 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.