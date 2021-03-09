Atlee High grad Cole Blackman ran long route -- UVA, then Ill. State -- to W&M receiver role

Cole Blackman took a long route to a big receiving day. Blackman, an Atlee High graduate, made five receptions for 89 yards in William & Mary’s 21-14 loss at Richmond on Saturday. Blackman, who arrived at W&M in May of 2020, is on his third school.

The 6-foot-4 210-pounder spent 2016-18 at Virginia, where he missed one season because of injury and played primarily on special teams otherwise. Blackman, who also attended Glen Allen High, then transferred to Illinois State, where he played in eight games during the 2019 season (two catches for 23 yards).

Blackman graduated from Illinois State in May and transferred to William & Mary later that month, with the goal of getting closer to home.

“He entered the [transfer] portal, and we were able to get him into school in one of our grad programs,” W&M coach Mike London said. “He did a fantastic job [Saturday]. His demonstrated ability to help us win was on display.”

Included in Blackman’s receiving day at UR was a 45-yard catch. He also will help the Tribe on special teams, according to London.