Attorney who threatened Title IX lawsuit: 'I thought William & Mary would have learned its lesson'

Bryant said he was “really astonished to see not just that they were eliminating these three women’s teams in violation of Title IX, but they had published things open to the public admitting that they were in violation of Title IX and literally adopting a five-year strategic plan that would include interim goals to get them closer to compliance with Title IX by 2025.

“My jaw dropped. Look, this is a federal law. Can you imagine any educational institution saying, ‘Hey, it’s come to our attention we’re violating the tax laws and so we’re adopting a long-range plan to violate them less within five years? They did that. … It was quite striking.”

In addition to reinstating the three women’s teams, William & Mary recently updated its approach to Title IX, pledging full compliance by 2022-23.

“Many, many schools are in violation of Title IX right now,” said Bryant. “They are not being held accountable because the federal government has never filed an enforcement action relating to intercollegiate sports and Title IX, and because young women going to college understandably have no particular interest in suing their schools unless and until the school does something that directly affects their lives in a dramatic way.

“That is what's happening when a school eliminates an active, successful women’s team.”