Back and forth W&M's Zach Burdick went, from receiver to QB, from QB to receiver

WILLIAMSBURG — Zach Burdick made a successful transition from quarterback to receiver at William & Mary, and the versatility surprised no one aware of Burdick at John Champe High in Loudoun County.
There, he successfully switched from receiver to quarterback.
“It’s just doing what the team is asking me,” said Burdick, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound sixth-year senior.
He played receiver and safety to start with at John Champe, and then became a quarterback as junior when a new offensive coordinator installed a spread option and needed a high-caliber and tough athlete as trigger man. Burdick never had played QB, but the lefty set school records for passing yards (3,458) and rushing/passing touchdowns (45). At the time, Burdick was 6-feet and 170 pounds, and wanted to play in college at the highest level he could.
“I wanted that challenge, no matter if it was at QB or receiver,” he said. “I just love football.”
W&M invited him to join the program as a walk-on, and he began his career with the Tribe as a QB on the scout team. The following spring, Burdick shifted to receiver.
“Moving back to receiver, it was just taking the rust off,” said Burdick, who graduated from W&M with an economics degree.
Slowly, he developed into a standout. Burdick redshirted as a freshman and totaled one catch the next two years. In 2019, he led the Tribe with 655 receiving yards, averaging 19.3 yards per catch (third in the CAA).
“I believe in my work ethic, and I have confidence in myself that I believe I can outwork anybody. I can win at any position, whether it be quarterback, wide receiver …” said Burdick, a three-sport athlete at John Champe (football, basketball, baseball). “I think it’s just the mentality you have to have when you play football.”
Burdick earned a scholarship, and another strong year could put him in the W&M Walk-On Hall of Fame, set up to salute dozens of players who arrived in Williamsburg as walk-ons and became scholarship standouts.
The W&M Walk-On Hall of Fame includes defensive end Adrian Tracy, the sixth-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 2010, quarterback Lang Campbell, winner of the 2004 Walter Payton Award (FCS version of the Heisman Trophy), and former safety Sean McDermott, coach of the Buffalo Bills.
“Before I even start talking about what Burd brings as a receiver, he brings more than just that,” said Hollis Mathis, W&M’s quarterback. “He’s a fantastic leader. He’s one of those type of guys that whenever he talks, the room’s quiet and people listen to what he says. I love listening to Burd, his advice. I’m always asking him for advice about school, about football, about whatnot.
“On the field, he’s somebody you can always rely on, just like off the field. He opens it up deep for us, and he’s always in the right spot. He’s one of those guys I can trust a lot.”
In his 2019 debut as William & Mary’s coach, Mike London memorably started four quarterbacks against Lafayette. There was a long QB competition heading into that season, and this was London’s amusing way of extending by one play the mystery.
Four QBs trotted onto the field for the Tribe’s first snap: Mathis, graduate transfer Kilton Anderson, and juniors Ted Hefter and Shon Mitchell. They lined up at various offensive positions at Zable Stadium. Hefter took the shotgun snap and pitched to Anderson, who was in motion. Anderson then threw downfield for a 49-yard completion that set up a 35-yard field goal.
The receiver on the play? A former QB, Burdick.
The Tribe, picked to finish 11th among 12 in the CAA preseason poll, open at Virginia on Sept. 4.
