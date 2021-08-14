Back and forth W&M's Zach Burdick went, from receiver to QB, from QB to receiver

“I believe in my work ethic, and I have confidence in myself that I believe I can outwork anybody. I can win at any position, whether it be quarterback, wide receiver …” said Burdick, a three-sport athlete at John Champe (football, basketball, baseball). “I think it’s just the mentality you have to have when you play football.”

Burdick earned a scholarship, and another strong year could put him in the W&M Walk-On Hall of Fame, set up to salute dozens of players who arrived in Williamsburg as walk-ons and became scholarship standouts.

The W&M Walk-On Hall of Fame includes defensive end Adrian Tracy, the sixth-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 2010, quarterback Lang Campbell, winner of the 2004 Walter Payton Award (FCS version of the Heisman Trophy), and former safety Sean McDermott, coach of the Buffalo Bills.

“Before I even start talking about what Burd brings as a receiver, he brings more than just that,” said Hollis Mathis, W&M’s quarterback. “He’s a fantastic leader. He’s one of those type of guys that whenever he talks, the room’s quiet and people listen to what he says. I love listening to Burd, his advice. I’m always asking him for advice about school, about football, about whatnot.