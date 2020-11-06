Backers of targeted W&M sports wanted a chance to respond. They have it now.

Discord among the William & Mary community regarding potential sports cuts commanded attention by news-gathering organizations and social media platforms since early September. The time has arrived for behind-the-scenes generosity if those sports are to continue beyond 2021-22.

W&M Thursday extended a lifeline to the men’s sports of indoor and outdoor track and field, swimming and gymnastics, which were scheduled for elimination following this academic year in a move made to address the athletic department’s deep budget issues. The long-term survival of those sports depends on donations, which is something those affiliated with the sports would liked to have learned several months ago.

W&M in its Thursday releases challenged the sports’ participants and backers to demonstrate commitment through philanthropy that could keep the sports operational on a permanent basis.