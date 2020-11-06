Backers of targeted W&M sports wanted a chance to respond. They have it now.

Discord among the William & Mary community regarding potential sports cuts commanded attention by news-gathering organizations and social media platforms since early September. The time has arrived for behind-the-scenes generosity if those sports are to continue beyond 2021-22.
W&M Thursday extended a lifeline to the men’s sports of indoor and outdoor track and field, swimming and gymnastics, which were scheduled for elimination following this academic year in a move made to address the athletic department’s deep budget issues. The long-term survival of those sports depends on donations, which is something those affiliated with the sports would liked to have learned several months ago.
W&M in its Thursday releases challenged the sports’ participants and backers to demonstrate commitment through philanthropy that could keep the sports operational on a permanent basis.
“It was definitely nice to have the voice heard and it does make you think, ‘What if the athletic department sent out the same communication six months ago?’” said Rich Williams, a former W&M swimmer (Class of 1998) who lives in Virginia Beach. “If it said, ‘Look, we are in financial straits because of COVID-19 and from other spending decisions we’ve made over the last two or three years, and these are fundraising targets that we need from every program. We’re asking you to step up.’
“We clearly had the ability to do it, the swim team does, and it appears the track team does, as well.”
Affected sports received no plea for urgent assistance before W&M on Sept. 3 announced that seven of its 23 sports — men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball — would be discontinued following this academic year to address budget deficits exacerbated by the pandemic.
On Oct. 19, the school reinstated women’s gymnastics, women’s swimming and women’s volleyball in response to pending legal action on behalf of those teams related to Title IX.
The school intends to bring its athletics program into full Title IX compliance by 2022-23 and to complete a thorough gender equity review by the summer of 2021, according to Jeremy Martin, W&M’s interim athletic director. Solutions could include creation of new women's participation opportunities, in sports such as rowing and softball.
In terms of the department’s financial future, “Every sport must play a role in filling the gap with respect to operating budgets and scholarships in the near term and beyond,” Martin said in a school release. “Moreover, every sport must play a role in contributing to capital investment for the future. Recent weeks have seen public commitments to that effort, and more are needed.”
Thursday’s developments represent “the best news that we’ve gotten over the past couple of months. We would have obviously loved a full-throated reinstatement into perpetuity (but) we’re happy with the progress,” said Williams, who has been involved with the movement to save Tribe sports designated for elimination. “We’re also happy that they’ve given us targets to hit in terms of fundraising. I think the details of those will be worked out over the next couple of weeks.
“But we will absolutely hit the targets that they set for us with no problem at all. At this point, we’re just looking forward to mutually restoring trust.”
The athletic department's economic strain stems largely from private contributions that fell well short of W&M’s projection for fiscal year 2020, according to information presented by the school. W&M projected Tribe Club donations at $5.43 million for fiscal year 2020 and contributions were actually $2.58 million, and that continued a five-year dip in gifts to the Tribe Club, the athletic department's fundraising arm.
Martin was the chief of staff for the school president, Katherine A Rowe, before moving to athletics on Oct. 6 and beginning regular meetings with coaches, student-athletes, department members and supporters. He said he heard “overwhelmingly” about the power of the Tribe athletics experience in all sports.
“The past month has confirmed for me that William & Mary people are incredible,” Martin said in a Thursday interview. “The passion and concern and care within the William & Mary community are awe-inspiring. I think about how the student-athletes have conducted themselves … well beyond their years and with a resolve and a dignity that is a reminder of why we do what we do at William & Mary.”
