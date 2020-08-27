Benedictine grad Caleb Grimes meeting new football teammates at W&M. He knows the drill.

Caleb Grimes is at William & Mary meeting new teammates and acclimating to a new school environment. He arrived in Williamsburg with previous reps in this department.

W&M, which added the running back in July, is Grimes’ third stop since he graduated from Benedictine in 2018. He has no interest in revisiting the NCAA transfer portal.

“I’m locked in,” Grimes said, speaking of W&M.

The 5-foot-10 215-pounder committed to the U.S. Naval Academy prior to his senior season at Benedictine. The service academies do not redshirt players. Instead, they typically enroll at prep schools associated with the military academies and stay there a year before moving on and playing four consecutive seasons at Navy, Army or Air Force.

Grimes spent a semester-and-a-half at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, R.I., and then determined he would prefer not to attend Navy. That isn't unusual. Completion of expenses-paid schooling at Navy, Army or Air Force brings with it a five-year, post-graduate military commitment. Not for everyone.