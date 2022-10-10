Best may be ahead at W&M, with Tye Freeland (Dinwiddie) among players back from injury

WILLIAMSBURG – Take the case of Tye Freeland, William & Mary’s senior free safety from Dinwiddie High. He returned to the Tribe lineup for Saturday’s 27-21 win over Delaware after missing four games because of injury.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Freeland was a difference-maker, as usual, with a sack, a pass break-up, and five tackles. W&M limited what was the FCS’ No. 6 team to one third-down conversion in 11 opportunities, held the Blue Hens scoreless in the fourth quarter, and recovered three UD fumbles.

“He did a great job coming in, locking down receivers,” cornerback Ryan Poole, a preseason All-CAA senior grad student, said of Freeland. “He’s our physical guy in the box. He can cover just as well as the corners. It’s the best of both worlds when he’s out there.

"That’s really what I think was the key factor in the game, having him in the game and allowing him to guard the slot (receivers) and also step up in the run game.”

William & Mary (5-1, 2-1 CAA) has beaten an FBS opponent, Charlotte (41-24), and defeated a top-10 FCS team (Delaware). The best may be ahead for the Tribe. Freeland’s absence was not the only notable one through the first half of the season for William & Mary, which is off Saturday.

Poole missed three games because of injury. The offensive backfield has been a revolving door of Bronson Yoder, Donavyn Lester and Malachi Imoh, capable all. None was available for all six games. Other position groups also closed ranks, plugged in younger players, and kept the Tribe rolling.

“We’ve been able to win some games, and happy to have some guys back in key positions,” W&M coach Mike London said after the Delaware win on homecoming before 12,506 at Zable Stadium. “What a great time for the bye weekend to come up so we can get (additional) guys back.”

W&M’s only loss was delivered by Elon (35-31), which the Tribe led 28-10 at halftime before a couple of turnovers in their territory, some dreadful second-half field position, and no Freeland, the highly physical defender and quality cover man.

“Huge player, big player, for us,” said Poole.

Freeland starred as a two-way player at Dinwiddie. As a senior, he caught 32 passes for 646 yards and rushed 67 times for 619 yards. He scored a team-high 28 touchdowns, and Dinwiddie reached the 4A state title game. On defense, he had nine interceptions and also returned kicks and punts.

When Freeland determined after three years at Howard that he would seek what he termed "a fresh start, a new environment," he entered the transfer portal. Freeland reunited with London, who was his coach at Howard before moving to W&M before the 2019 season.

"I didn't really know where I wanted to go, but I really wanted to be somewhere back home in Virginia, close to my family and everything," Freeland said.

The connection with London, and some of his staff members who also were at Howard, led Freeland to William & Mary.

W&M last posted a 5-1 mark in 2010, when the Tribe advanced to the FCS playoffs. W&M ranks third among FCS teams in third-down conversion defense (23.7) and 16th in sacks (3.1 spg).