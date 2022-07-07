CAA, A-10 member schools offering education-related benefits in men's, women's hoops

As CAA members, William & Mary and Hampton will offer each men’s and women’s basketball student-athlete up to $5,980 in financial support if academic benchmarks set by the schools are reached.

The league on Thursday announced the policy that will take effect no later than the 2023-24 academic year, per a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of NCAA v. Alston. Each school establishes it own benchmarks.

“William & Mary is committed to providing all the resources necessary to field competitive Division I men’s and women’s basketball programs,” W&M director of athletics Brian Mann said in a school release.

Mann added that W&M is in the process of determining how the school will implement the policy.

In the A-10 — to which VCU, the University of Richmond and George Mason belong — all conference members agreed during spring meetings in June to provide education-related benefits, per the Alston decision, in men’s and women’s basketball at the maximum allowable amount of $5,980 per year.

Each A-10 school will determine whether to provide Alston benefits in other sports, per campus policies.

In UR sports other than men’s and women’s basketball, “we are engaged in a review of our options with the university’s leadership and discussing potential implementation strategies and timelines moving forward,” John Hardt, the school’s vice president and director of athletics, said in a statement supplied in response to a Times-Dispatch inquiry.

Each CAA school was also granted, at its discretion, the ability to provide comparable benefits to student-athletes in sports other than men’s and women’s basketball.

“The decision by the CAA Board of Directors to provide Alston benefits shows the conference’s continued commitment to supporting its student-athletes who are achieving certain benchmarks within challenging academic environments,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a league release.

“This is another important step in the conference’s commitment to building competitive and successful programs in men’s and women’s basketball.”

Hampton joined the CAA on July 1.

In April, Virginia Tech made a similar move in terms of Alston benefits, and that’s becoming more common nationally.

Former West Virginia running back Shawne Alston, from Hampton and Phoebus High, and former California women’s basketball forward Justine Hartman filed a lawsuit over the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits.

They contended that the NCAA can’t enforce certain rules limiting education-related benefits — such as computers, graduate scholarships, tutoring, study abroad opportunities and internships — that colleges offer. The Supreme Court agreed.

Previously, scholarship money colleges offered was capped at the cost of attending school. The NCAA believed its rules were required to preserve the amateurism of college athletics.