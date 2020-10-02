CAA budgets for football and basketball

Budgets for CAA Football programs
(fiscal year 7/1/18 to 6/30/19)
JMU - $10,649,299
Delaware - $7,844,569
W&M - $7,073,588
Richmond - $7,031,345
Villanova - $6,765,161
Stony Brook - $6,076,007
Elon - $6,043,145
New Hampshire - $5,264, 384
Towson - $4,822,097
Rhode Island - $4,667,164
Albany - $4,450,095
Maine - $4,287,134
Source: Office of Postsecondary Education of the U.S. Department of Education
Budgets for CAA basketball programs
(fiscal year 7/1/18 to 6/30/19)
Men’s Women’s
W&M - $3,970,949 $1,816,962
Charleston - $3,289,426 $1,666,105
Elon - $3,221,829 $1,781,585
Northeastern - $3,207,255 $2,153,155
Hofstra - $2,939,154 $2,219,733
Delaware - $2,785,559 $2,522,440
Drexel - $2,760,011 $2,024,657
UNC Wilmington - $2,317,837 $1,519,557
Towson - $2,259,918 $1,791,891
Source: Office of Postsecondary Education of the U.S. Department of Education