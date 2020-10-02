 Skip to main content
CAA budgets for football and basketball
20201003_SPO_WMCHARTp01

William & Mary's Nathan Knight, left, defended James Madison's Zach Jacobs in January at W&M.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Budgets for CAA Football programs

(fiscal year 7/1/18 to 6/30/19)

JMU - $10,649,299

Delaware - $7,844,569

W&M - $7,073,588

Richmond - $7,031,345

Villanova - $6,765,161

Stony Brook - $6,076,007

Elon - $6,043,145

New Hampshire - $5,264, 384

Towson - $4,822,097

Rhode Island - $4,667,164

Albany - $4,450,095

Maine - $4,287,134

Source: Office of Postsecondary Education of the U.S. Department of Education

Budgets for CAA basketball programs

(fiscal year 7/1/18 to 6/30/19)

Men’s                                             Women’s

W&M - $3,970,949                         $1,816,962

Charleston - $3,289,426               $1,666,105

Elon - $3,221,829                          $1,781,585

Northeastern - $3,207,255           $2,153,155

Hofstra - $2,939,154                     $2,219,733

Delaware - $2,785,559                  $2,522,440

Drexel - $2,760,011                       $2,024,657

UNC Wilmington - $2,317,837        $1,519,557

Towson - $2,259,918                     $1,791,891

Source: Office of Postsecondary Education of the U.S. Department of Education

