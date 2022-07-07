CAA schools, including W&M and HU, offering financial incentive for academic achievement

As CAA members, William & Mary and Hampton will offer each men’s and women’s basketball student-athlete up to $5,980 in financial support if academic benchmarks set by the schools are reached.

The league on Thursday announced the policy that will take effect no later than the 2023-24 academic year, per a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of NCAA v. Alston.

"William & Mary is committed to providing all the resources necessary to field competitive Division I men's and women's basketball programs," W&M director of athletics Brian Mann said in a school release.

Mann added that W&M is in the process of determining how the school will implement the policy.

Each CAA school was also granted the ability provide comparable benefits to student-athletes in other sports, at its discretion.

"The decision by the CAA Board of Directors to provide Alston benefits shows the conference's continued commitment to supporting its student-athletes who are achieving certain benchmarks within challenging academic environments," CAA Commissioner Joe D'Antonio said in a league release.

"This is another important step in the conference's commitment to building competitive and successful programs in men's and women's basketball."

Hampton joined the CAA on July 1.

In April, Virginia Tech made a comparable move on Alston benefits, and that's becoming more common nationally.