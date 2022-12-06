Cam Newton's a regular at W&M games. 'We’ll see if Cam wants to fly out to Montana.'

A young man in a Santa Claus suit stood in the student section at William & Mary’s Zable Stadium last Saturday for the Tribe’s 54-14 FCS playoff win over Gardner-Webb. He was paid no mind.

Eyes went a few rows away. There was former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, a very involved booster and regular at W&M home games this season. His brother, Caylin Newton, plays receiver for the Tribe.

Cam Newton high-fived students after successful Tribe plays Saturday, and periodically led the group around him in cheers.

“Obviously everybody knows him and his want-to, and (how he sits) in the stands with the students,” said W&M coach Mike London. “That’s great. That’s awesome. I saw that over there. They put him on the big screen, and he was having a time of it.

“We’ll see if Cam wants to fly out to Montana.”

The Tribe visit Montana State Friday night in the FCS quarterfinals. Caylin Newton is in his first season with W&M after time at Howard and Auburn, his older brother’s alma mater. Caylin Newton played at Howard when London coached there.

"It was a match, having a history with Coach London and the rest of the coaching staff," Newton, a 6-foot, 210-pound senior from Atlanta, said of joining the Tribe.

He leads W&M in receiving (34 catches for 532 yards), has carried the ball five times, thrown it once, and made 11 tackles on special teams.

Newton was a Howard freshman in 2017. In his first college game, he led the FCS Bison as a quarterback to a 43-40 win at FBS member UNLV. Howard was a 45-point underdog. The Associated Press recognized the Howard victory as the largest upset of any game with a point spread in college football history.