Cam Newton's brother, Caylin, shifting from Auburn to W&M, probably not as QB

William & Mary holds its spring football game Saturday with a bit of a quarterback battle, and an incoming player who engineered the biggest upset in college football history.

Caylin Newton, the brother of former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, will enroll at W&M over the summer after playing the last two seasons at Auburn, primarily as a special-teamer.

Newton was a Howard freshman in 2017 and in his first college game, led the FCS Bison as a QB to a 43-40 win at FBS member UNLV. Howard was a 45-point underdog. The Associated Press recognized the Howard victory as the largest upset of any game with a point spread in college football history, topping Stanford’s win over USC as a 40-point underdog in 2007. Newton, a 6-foot 209-pounder, carried 21 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns and completed 15 of 26 for 140 yards and a TD.

The Bison totaled three wins in the previous two seasons.

The victorious coach in that UNLV upset who also was in his first game with the Bison: Mike London, entering his fourth year as William & Mary’s coach after leading programs at Howard, Virginia and Richmond, his alma mater.

Wednesday, London said in terms of position at W&M, Newton “is kind of an all-of-the-above type thing." At Auburn, where Cam Newton starred, Caylin Newton was a receiver in addition to playing special teams.

"He just wants to get on the field and contribute, whether it’s receiver, or (in a Wildcat package), whatever it may be, special teams, returner," said London. "He’s embraced that part of it. I think that’s the part of the game he wants to show for his aspirations beyond college football.”

London said that at this stage, he does not view Newton as a candidate to play QB for the Tribe, though Newton was named the 2018 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference offensive player of the year as a QB, and was honored as the 2017 MEAC rookie of the year as a QB.

The two Tribe returning quarterbacks are rising sophomore Darius Wilson, the 2021 CAA offensive rookie of the year, and rising junior Hollis Mathis, who dazzled as a freshman in 2019 but has been held back since because of a shoulder injury and subsequent surgery.

“Hollis is listed as (QB) one and Darius is 1A and 1B,” said London. “They’re both taking reps with the first group ... Hollis has looked really good. The shoulder issue is back to where he’s looking like the Hollis of old, back in 2019.

“Obviously, Darius is getting better. The strengths offensively for us obviously are at the quarterback position, and also at our running back position.”

London said that Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. spring game will involve a series of individual and team drills followed by about 50 plays with offense going against defense as the ball moves to different areas of the field.

To this point, spring ball has been “very productive and we’ve improved in a lot of ways,” London said. “I’ve been pleased so far.”