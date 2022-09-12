 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Campbell picked on W&M's Jalen Jones in first start. He picked off Camels three times.

William & Mary's Jalen Jones returned one of his three interceptions against Campbell 33 yards for a touchdown.

William & Mary cornerback Jalen Jones said he knew Campbell would pick on him in his first college start Saturday. Count that as a Camels’ mistake.

Jones, a redshirt freshman from Chesapeake, had three interceptions and was named national FCS defensive player of week after W&M’s 37-21 win at Zable Stadium. He also had two break-ups.

“There were a lot of emotions running through me before the game. I didn’t really feel comfortable at first,” said Jones, who returned one of his interceptions 33 yards for a touchdown. “It leveled out as the game went on.”

The Tribe, ranked No. 15 in the FCS poll, are off to their first 2-0 start since 2009, and began this season with a 41-24 win at FBS member Charlotte.

Jones got the start because senior cornerback Ryan Poole was injured.

“I worked all summer and was able to earn a back-up spot,” said Jones, a 6-foot, 185-pounder who graduated from Deep Creek High. “I played a couple of drives at Charlotte. It wasn’t a lot, but it was enough experience that I could say, ‘I can compete in college football.’

“Now I have a full game under my belt. I know what to expect. I know the speed of the game. I feel more comfortable.”

Poole is not expected back “for another couple weeks,” W&M coach Mike London said Monday. Jones was the first W&M player with three interceptions in a game since B.W. Webb in a 2009 win at Virginia.

“Jalen did a great job of just being quiet, learning the defensive playbook, understanding the concepts of man coverage, zone coverage, and just had a whole bunch of confidence," said London. "Whether he’s playing 'bump' coverage or ‘off’ coverage, he’s got a set of skills that allows him to close and anticipate.”

In their last nonconference game, the Tribe visit Lafayette (1-1) Saturday.

