Cam's younger brother, Auburn transfer Caylin Newton, finds 'match' at W&M

WILLIAMSBURG - The power pull of fourth-year coach Mike London continues to assist William & Mary on the player-procurement front.

Auburn transfer Caylin Newton, the brother of former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, enrolled at W&M during the offseason and is expected to be a factor for the Tribe as a receiver, and perhaps in other roles.

Newton stood out as Howard’s quarterback before playing mostly special teams the last two seasons at Auburn, where Cam Newton starred.

“Caylin Newton is a tremendous athlete. He’s lining up at wide receiver right now, and I’ll just leave it at that,” London, who coached Newton at Howard, said after Wednesday morning’s practice. “But we will utilize any skill set that any of these players have.”

Newton, 24, arrived in Williamsburg on May 28 to begin training and attending summer school at W&M.

“It was a match, having a history with Coach London and the rest of the coaching staff,” said Newton, a 6-foot 210-pound senior from Atlanta. “I’m familiar with some of the things they’re doing on offense. It just made sense, and then once I got here, I saw it was a historic place, a quiet town, a college town, and it felt comfortable.”

Newton envisions his role “as a player who makes the team better,” whether that’s as a receiver, on special teams, or in any other capacity. He believes he is the oldest member of the Tribe, so he would like his experience and leadership to be part of his contribution package.

“To be a voice in times where we just need wisdom and guidance,” he said.

Newton was a Howard freshman in 2017 and, in his first college game, led the FCS Bison as a QB to a 43-40 win at FBS member UNLV. Howard was a 45-point underdog. The Associated Press recognized the Howard victory as the largest upset of any game with a point spread in college football history, topping Stanford's win over USC as a 40-point underdog in 2007.

Newton carried 21 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns and completed 15 of 26 for 140 yards and a TD against UNLV in London’s first game as Howard coach.

“That was a team that bought in and believed everything Coach London told us,” said Newton. “We went on a mission and Coach London was the perfect coach for that game to be the underdog and not be afraid of the moment.”

The Bison totaled three wins in the previous two seasons. At Howard, Newton was honored as the 2017 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rookie of the year and the league’s offensive MVP in 2018.

“The experience was like no other, especially with the coaching staff that we had. We had a great time. They were younger. I was younger,” said Newton. “It was history in the making and we experienced that together."

At Auburn, Newton moved to a bigger stage with “more resources (and) freak athletes,” he said. He left those two years appreciating the opportunity to be part of college football’s top tier.

Newton added that he intends to “take what I’ve learned from different coaches, different programs, and be the best player I can be in the moment.”

London said there is respect for Newton in the Tribe program because of his football accomplishments, “but he didn’t come in saying ‘Do you know who I am?’ He came in and said 'I’m going to work like everybody else.’ He has demonstrated that on the field, making unbelievable plays, getting to know his teammates.

“As a veteran, he hasn’t come in and decided ‘Look at me.’ He’s come and decided ‘Look at us. What can we do to be better?’ That’s the strength of what he brings to our program now.”

W&M opens Sept. 2 at Charlotte.