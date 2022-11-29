Colby Sorsdal, Big Cheese of 'Big Lovelies,' surged with recharged Tribe vibe

All William & Mary players appreciate the program’s gradual elevation in recent years, none more than those who have been in Williamsburg the longest.

Among them: offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal, Big Cheese of the “Big Lovelies.”

Mike London at various stops during his coaching career referred to his offensive linemen as the “Big Lovelies,” and on Monday slapped the tag on this Tribe group that’s plowed the way for the FCS’ third-best rushing attack (274 ypg).

“I’ve been playing offensive line my entire football career and I’ve been called (one of the) ‘Big Uglies, The Goons, The Dogs,’ or whatever,” said Sorsdal, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound redshirt senior captain who was named first team All-CAA. “‘Big Lovelies,’ that’s the first I’ve heard of that one, but I love it.”

The CAA champion Tribe (10-1) are seeded No. 5 in the FCS playoffs and open at home Saturday at 2 p.m. against Gardner-Webb (7-5). W&M hasn’t participated in postseason since 2015, and last hosted a playoff game that year (52-49 over Duquesne).

"The mood swing here is up, it's high," London said Monday.

Sorsdal, from Pittsburgh, committed to William & Mary in 2017, when the Tribe went 2-9 (0-8 CAA). He started as a true freshman – the second to do so on W&M’s offensive line since 1983 – in 2018, when the Tribe went 4-6 (3-4 CAA) in the last of Jimmye Laycock’s 39 years as coach of his alma mater.

“I was getting into it when it was getting a little bit better, but not that much better,” said Sorsdal.

In London’s first season, the Tribe went 5-7 (3-5 CAA) in 2019, followed by a 1-2 record in the spring of 2021, and 6-5 (4-4 CAA) last fall.

“I’ve seen it all,” said Sorsdal.

He described the arrival of London and his assistants as “this surge of energy. It brought about a different kind of culture to the program.”

This did not change: Sorsdal in the lineup. He has made a team-high 44 starts through five years, though not nearly 100% physically through each.

“Every offensive lineman is banged up in some capacity,” said Sorsdal. “So, just put on your cleats and be like, ‘All right, let’s go.’ You’ve got to win in the trenches. That’s just what it is.”

Sorsdal, W&M’s right tackle, was joined by 6-4, 275-pound sophomore left tackle Charles Grant on the first team all-league team, a salute by CAA coaches to the way in which the Tribe powered through opponents.

London on Monday reflected on his blockers' progress since August and said the offensive line was "a question mark at the beginning, and I'd say an exclamation point at the end."

In the Tribe's first 10-win regular season, the lone loss was very beneficial, in Sorsdal’s estimation. W&M fell 35-31 to visiting Elon on Sept. 24 after leading 28-10 at halftime. The Tribe were outscored 19-0 in the fourth quarter.

Twice, W&M committed second-half turnovers on its side of the field. Twice, Elon converted the turnovers into touchdowns. Also twice in the second half, the Tribe started drives at their one because Elon punts pinned them.

“There’s a lot of things we learned from (that game), but I think the key word is ‘finishing,’” said Sorsdal. “Sometimes, a loss is the best medicine for a good team. That made us stay humble and persevering, and finishing.”