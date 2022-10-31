Coming off 'dogfight' win, Tribe using 2021 late fade as closing motivation

WILLIAMSBURG – William & Mary linebacker Isaiah Jones seemed to know what was coming on the final snap of the Tribe’s 31-30 win over Rhode Island Saturday, when the Rams’ two-point conversion play determined the game’s outcome.

Jones blitzed and hesitated, blocking the passing lane for the shovel pass the Rams planned. Jones then tracked down QB Kasim Hill as he tried to run around left end. Jones’ tackle at the 5 concluded the day’s events at Zable Stadium, other than the awarding of the game ball to him.

“A matter of who wants it more, us or them,” Jones said. “We’ve been in multiple situations where we’ve been tested and we’ve come out on top, and this (was) another opportunity ... I love that extra energy, that extra adrenaline that is going through everyone’s blood. It’s either (they) get it in, or we stop them.”

The dramatic victory made W&M 7-1, with a 4-1 CAA Football record heading into its final three games. Now ranked No. 8 in the FCS poll, W&M already has accomplished one goal of being relevant as a CAA Football championship contender in November. And now, Jones once again seems to know what’s coming: a rear-view mirror examination that he cannot ignore.

“Last year, it’s in the back of my head,” said Jones.

The Tribe last season won 31-18 at No. 4 Villanova on Oct. 30. That improved William & Mary’s record to 6-2, 4-1 in CAA Football. Two or more wins in the final three games would have almost certainly sent the Tribe to their first FCS playoffs qualification since 2015.

W&M closed with three consecutive losses, at Delaware (24-3), to James Madison (32-22), and to Richmond (20-17), falling out of the postseason picture.

Tribe senior tailback Donavyn Lester said that downward spiral that closed 2021 motivates “the whole entire team. We remember what happened last year, and we come in every day and work our butts off in the weight room … do what we’ve got to do, be on time, wear the right stuff to lift, to practice. And just make sure we do the little things right."

The Tribe against Rhode Island committed four turnovers — three fumbles and an interception — failed twice on fourth-and-one, and allowed a 99-yard scoring drive in the final 2:56.

“When you can do that and still create opportunities to win at the end, and then execute, that’s what it’s all about,” said W&M coach Mike London.

The Tribe rebounded from a 14-0 deficit. It was 14-14 at the break.

“We were walking into our locker room at halftime, and I was like, ‘Guys, it’s 0-0. It’s going to be a dogfight,’” said Jones, a senior from Norristown, Pa. “So, it was going to be about grit.”

Ivan Fears, a former Tribe running back and a New England Patriots assistant for 23 years, was W&M’s honored guest at the Rhode Island game, and Fears addressed the Tribe Friday.

“He talked about the best years and best times with the Patriots, it was about the team, individuals were playing for the team,” said London. “It was a great talk he had with our players. And it resonated again about guys just playing for the team.”

Said Lester: "'Playing for each other' has been our motto, and we're just going to continue to do that throughout the rest of the season."

The Tribe visit Hampton (4-4, 1-4 CAA) Saturday in the programs' first meeting as league rivals. W&M leads the series 7-0. The Tribe subsequently play Villanova at Zable Stadium and visit Richmond.

"The only way you can guarantee anything is to keep winning," London said Monday. "The only way you can talk about conference championships or postseason play is to keep winning."