Curiously, W&M's Mike London is not CAA coach of the year, but he will be rewarded

Mike London isn’t CAA Football coach of the year? That seems curious.

London led William & Mary to a 10-1 record, 7-1 in the league. His team captured the CAA’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs and beat an FBS opponent, Charlotte.

But when the CAA announced its season-ending awards Tuesday, New Hampshire’s Rick Santos was named coach of the year in voting among league coaches.

UNH (8-3, 7-1) - which lost to its FBS opponent (44-7 at Western Michigan), at home to North Carolina Central, and at Richmond, where W&M won last Saturday - shared the CAA title with W&M. The teams did not meet. The Tribe, beaten only by conference opponent Elon (35-31), earned the CAA automatic bid via tie-breaker.

W&M was picked fifth in the CAA preseason poll, and UNH was picked ninth. In the STATS FCS poll, W&M is No. 6, and UNH is No. 15. W&M's 10 regular-season wins are the most in school history.

The Tribe was awarded a No. 5 seed in the 24-team FCS playoff field, and a first-round bye. Only eight teams are seeded. New Hampshire was not seeded and opens postseason play Saturday against visiting Fordham.

There are rewards coming to London, though CAA coach of the year is not among them.

London’s base salary was $350,000 when hired in November of 2018. He missed out on a $10,000 bonus if he had been named CAA coach of the year, but other incentive clauses have been activated as a result of the 10-1 season.

London gets $10,000 for a CAA regular-season championship, $5,000 for each FCS playoff victory (or bye earned), $10,000 for a win over an FBS opponent, and $2,500 for beating rival Richmond, London’s alma mater.

A salary increase of $20,000 comes with a winning record, and London can earn an extra $50,000 if the Tribe claim a national championship.

Additionally, London earns a one-year contract extension for making the FCS playoffs, and also in his package are annual supplements for cooperation with the media ($50,000) and fundraising/community outreach participation ($20,000).

The Tribe has this weekend off before hosting the winner of Gardner-Webb/Eastern Kentucky at Zable Stadium on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.