Declining philanthropy contributed to W&M budget woes, decision to cut sports

Huge said that during the school’s biggest one-day giving campaign of 2019 – “One Tribe One Day,” conducted on April 16 – donations for men’s basketball amounted to $35,500, a decrease of $17,300 from 2018.

“I’m not surprised,” said Huge in June of 2019. “I don’t think it’s a cause for alarm. I think it’s just an indication of where people’s hearts were. It was not that long after we separated from Tony.”

Martin, the interim AD, said COVID-19 is not the primary cause of the structural budget deficit, but added the pandemic ”exacerbated the situation.”

W&M explored various ways to reduce costs, and followed through on some of them, Martin said. The school ultimately determined that trimming sports from 23 to 16 - scheduled for elimination are men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball - was the final, but necessary, option.

Remaining competitive in Division I, long-term budget stability, and Title IX compliance were W&M’s main concerns when forming its sports-cutting strategy.