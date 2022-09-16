'Diversity and options' are W&M frills, ground game is offensive fabric

Coach Mike London occasionally reaches into his bag of tricks and pulls out a play that leads to a pass from someone other than William & Mary starting quarterback Darius Wilson.

London’s Tribe also features Hollis Mathis, a QB starter as a W&M freshman, and Auburn transfer Caylin Newton, a former starting QB at Howard. Mathis and Newton are now primarily receivers, though each has thrown at least one pass for the Tribe (2-0) this season on pitch plays, reverses, and the like.

“Just trying to create diversity and options,” said London. “We’ll continue to try to look for ways to be explosive (and) also use their skill sets.”

It’s the Tribe’s running game, however, that figures to be the most prominent offensive component at Lafayette Saturday. William & Mary ranks fifth among FCS teams in rushing (287 ypg) behind tailbacks Bronson Yoder (107.5 ypg), Malachi Imoh (71.5) and Donavyn Lester (39.5), and quarterback Wilson (43).

“When you have those options like that, I know it’s fun calling plays, putting the plan together for those guys that are in that backfield,” said London.

The Tribe, ranked No. 15 in the FCS poll, are off to their best start since 2009, when W&M won at Virginia and advanced to the FCS semifinals. That year, the Tribe’s season was ended 14-13 at Villanova, which went on to capture the national championship.

Lafayette (1-1) was picked to finish fourth in the seven-team Patriot League. William & Mary began its season with a 41-24 win at FBS member Charlotte.

“Guys are playing their FBS opponents, you’re playing your out-of-conference opponents, so it’s this part of the season that you want to come out of this thing relatively healthy, but also strong heading into your conference (schedule),” said London, whose team opens CAA Football play next Saturday vs. Elon.