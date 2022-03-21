Ed Swanson dismissed as W&M women's basketball coach

William & Mary women’s basketball coach Ed Swanson will not be retained after nine years on the job, the school announced Monday night. Swanson led the Tribe to a 126-128 record, and a 63-87 mark in Colonial Athletic Association competition.

This season, W&M went 10-20, with a 5-13 CAA record.

“We are very grateful to Coach Swanson for his many contributions since 2013,” Tribe athletic director Brian Mann said in a school release. “We appreciate his hard work and dedication, and while it is always difficult to part ways with a colleague, we believe the time is right for new leadership going forward.”

Prior to Swanson’s arrival in Williamsburg, he spent 23 years transforming Sacred Heart University from a Division II program into one of the top teams in the Northeast Conference. At W&M, Swanson’s contract was extended by five years in November of 2017.

“In speaking with alumnae, it’s clear how much Ed did to bolster our program while graduating student-athletes prepared for lifelong success beyond basketball,” Mann said in the school release. “He has given us a great foundation upon which we will launch a new and successful chapter in Tribe women’s basketball. We wish Ed and his family the very best.”