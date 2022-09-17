Feisty defense, running of Bronson Yoder propel Tribe past Leopards 34-7

EASTON, Pa. - Start a true freshman quarterback against William & Mary’s feisty, veteran defense and expect severe turbulence.

The Tribe used six sacks and 134 rushing yards from Bronson Yoder to win 34-7 at Lafayette Saturday. Yoder scored on runs of 11, 4 and 10 yards.

William & Mary (3-0), which began its season with a 41-24 win at FBS member Charlotte, is off to its best start since 2009, and arrived at Lafayette ranked No. 15 in the FCS poll. The Leopards were picked fourth among seven in the Patriot League preseason poll.

W&M opens the CAA Football portion of its schedule with Elon's 3:30 p.m. visit to Zable Stadium next Saturday.

William & Mary harassed Lafayette true freshman quarterback Ryan Schuster, and dominated the Leopards to a greater extent as the game progressed. Lafayette scored on its first possession, not again, and finished with 47 rushing yards.

The Tribe took a 14-7 lead in the first half and then pulled away behind an offensive line that created creases for Yoder, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior from Nappanee, Ind., who averaged 7.9 yards per rushing attempt.

Redshirt freshman Martin Lucas, a 235-pounder, added 91 rushing yards on 13 carries. The Tribe finished with 289 rushing yards, though they were missing regular runners Donavyn Lester and Malachi Imoh - who share time with Yoder - for physical reasons.

"It was great see (Lucas) just kind of stand out and get some tough yards," said W&M coach Mike London. "We all know Bronson Yoder, phenomenal ... yards after first contact, it's unbelievable."

Outside linebacker John Pius, a 6-2, 230-pound sophomore from Arlington, led a front seven that frustrated the Leopards (1-2). Pius finished with three-and-a-half sacks among his eight tackles. Lafayette was two of 14 on third-down opportunities.

"We knew we could definitely get pressure on them, just watching the film," Pius said of the Leopards and Schuster, the freshman QB. "He was scrambling a lot. But after we got a good lead, we made them start throwing the ball down the field, and just him having to stay in the pocket and just get into our rush and put some pressure on him.

"I think that's what really helped us."

W&M has 14 sacks in three games, a case of the Tribe relying on the skill sets of their pass-rushers, according to London.

"Let our rushers rush," he said. "The different protections, the different schemes ... they've seen all those things. Sometimes it just boils down to individual effort and not getting blocked."

W&M outgained Lafayette 304-192 in the first half, but the Tribe’s lead was only 17-7 at the break. More effective Yoder rushing quickly increased that lead, as did a pair of field goals from Ethan Chang.

The Tribe were picked fifth in the CAA Football preseason poll, though their nonconference performance suggests they may have been undervalued.

"There's nothing like getting ready for the conference," said London. "To me, the CAA is the toughest conference in FCS football.

"It's good to be in the position that we're in, but there are no accomplishments yet until we start also kind of whittling away at our conference opponents."