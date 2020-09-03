Financial crunch causes William & Mary to cut seven sports

Falling in line with a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the College of William & Mary will eliminate seven sports because of financial reasons, the school announced Thursday. Men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball will be discontinued following this academic year.

The cuts will leave William & Mary with 16 sports, which is about the norm for comparable Division I schools in Virginia. The University of Richmond has 16, James Madison University has 17 and Old Dominion University has 18. Division I schools are required to have a minimum of 14 teams (seven for men and seven for women, or six for men and eight for women).

The cost of competing at the Division I level continues to climb, particularly in coaches’ salaries and facility upgrades, causing steady cuts nationally in recent years. For many years, there have been strong indications from various sources that W&M was struggling to support 23 sports, an unusually large number for a mid-level Division I program.

JMU dropped 10 teams in 2006, largely to bring that school in compliance with Title IX guidelines, and since the spring, the pandemic has forced schools to rapidly address budgetary shortfalls that affect long-term planning.