Financial crunch from COVID-19 causes William & Mary to cut seven sports

"I don’t want to say this was an inevitability, because we put out a strategic plan last year that we were highly confident in and believed in. We believed we had the runway to keep all 23 sports, put them in a position to be successful, support our incredible student-athletes and coaches, continue to bring a great deal of pride to William and Mary, our alumni and community. ...

"With the onset of the pandemic, it certainly exacerbated our financial situation ... and it became abundantly clear we were going to need to take action."

JMU dropped 10 teams in 2006, largely to bring that school in compliance with federal Title IX guidelines. Since the spring, the pandemic has forced schools to rapidly address budgetary shortfalls that affect long-term planning.

According to a July report by The Associated Press, Division I schools have discontinued 51 sports because of COVID-19, Division II schools have dropped 56 sports, and Division III schools have eliminated 52 sports.

In Virginia, ODU cut wrestling in April and Hampton University dropped men’s and women’s golf in June, though a fundraising effort to save those two HU teams was announced at the time of the discontinuations.