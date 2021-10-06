'First-step get-off' gives speedy John Pius sack knack for disruptive William & Mary

John Pius’ directions for passing-pocket infiltration begin with a high-speed takeoff. That happens to be his specialty.
Pius, William & Mary’s redshirt freshman outside linebacker, has two sacks for a defense that ranks ninth nationally in that category. The Tribe (3-1, 1-0 CAA) head into their homecoming game Saturday against Albany (0-4, 0-2 CAA) with 13 sacks (3.25 spg).
Pius’ advice for aspiring pass-rushers: “Practice getting off the ball. That really plays a factor.”
He is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, and his rush revolves around off-the-ball quickness that allows him to veer by, or between, blockers.
“He was skinny coming out of high school, but you saw the potential to put weight on to build his body. He’s still got a lot to grow into,” said W&M coach Mike London. “I think he can be special. I think he will be. His first-step get-off has been really unique. It allows him to attack.”
The Tribe was off last weekend and London said his defensive staff used the extra practice time to explore ways of moving around Pius to keep offenses uncertain of his “get-off” point of origin.
Pius, who played cornerback and defensive end in the same Yorktown High (Arlington) scrimmage as a senior, minds it not a bit when he sees 300-plus-pound offensive tackles on opponents’ depth charts.
“The bigger, the better. I definitely want to use my speed against them,” he said.
That speed may come from basketball, which Pius focused on until 10th grade, or those seven-on-seven spring football scrimmages in which he participated as a defensive back through his time at Yorktown.
“I like rushing and playing on the ball,” he said.
Pius developed into strictly an end in a three-point stance while in high school. He shifted to outside linebacker at W&M, where he is standing up at the snap most of the time.
“It took me a while to get used to,” said Pius, who has pass-coverage responsibilities in some setups. “Now, I feel like I’m able to switch to either one, whether I have my hand down or standing up. I feel comfortable with both of them.”
Pius, who collected 23 sacks in two years on Yorktown’s varsity, estimates he has five moves that help him evade or rush through resistance. Of course, there’s no pressuring the passer until defensive line members establish they can stop the run. W&M has done that well enough that opponents averaged 44 pass attempts.
“We’ll need everything [Pius] has as we start going down the second stretch, so to speak, of our schedule,” said London.
Effective pass-rushing has increased in importance over the years at every level of football, and it’s particularly valuable in the 12-member CAA. Albany is one of seven teams that average more than 30 passes, with 6-5, 230-pound Jeff Undercuffler operating out of the pocket Pius will try to crash.
“I feel like with our pass rush, we can generate a lot of turnovers, and make him uncomfortable,” said Pius.
London said he has no doubt the Great Danes will be far more competitive than their record suggests. Albany lost at No. 5 North Dakota State 28-6, to No. 18 Rhode Island 16-14, at Syracuse 62-24 and at No. 9 Delaware 20-15.
"They're a good football team," London said of the Great Danes.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor