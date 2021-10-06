'First-step get-off' gives speedy John Pius sack knack for disruptive William & Mary

“The bigger, the better. I definitely want to use my speed against them,” he said.

That speed may come from basketball, which Pius focused on until 10th grade, or those seven-on-seven spring football scrimmages in which he participated as a defensive back through his time at Yorktown.

“I like rushing and playing on the ball,” he said.

Pius developed into strictly an end in a three-point stance while in high school. He shifted to outside linebacker at W&M, where he is standing up at the snap most of the time.

“It took me a while to get used to,” said Pius, who has pass-coverage responsibilities in some setups. “Now, I feel like I’m able to switch to either one, whether I have my hand down or standing up. I feel comfortable with both of them.”

Pius, who collected 23 sacks in two years on Yorktown’s varsity, estimates he has five moves that help him evade or rush through resistance. Of course, there’s no pressuring the passer until defensive line members establish they can stop the run. W&M has done that well enough that opponents averaged 44 pass attempts.

“We’ll need everything [Pius] has as we start going down the second stretch, so to speak, of our schedule,” said London.