Former W&M basketball star Randy Bracy re-elected to Florida's senate

Randy Bracy made those around him better when he played basketball at William & Mary 1996-99. That’s a welcome skill for a politician, which Bracy became.

Before the election season fades away, recognition goes to Bracy, who on Nov. 3 won re-election to the Florida senate.

Bracy, 43, came to W&M from Orlando, Fla., and left ranked No. 21 on the Tribe’s career scoring list (1,229 points), sixth on the career assist list, and second on the career steals list. He started all four years at guard and was named all-CAA in 1998.

“The things that we learned on that basketball court, those attributes helped me be successful in life,” Bracy said when was he was inducted to W&M’s athletics hall of fame in 2018. “And so, I’m extremely grateful for the time here at William & Mary. It helped shape me into the man that I am today.”

After graduating, Bracy earned a master’s in business administration at the University of Central Florida, and then became a school administrator and political consultant. He was elected to Florida legislature in 2012 and served four years as a state representative before becoming a senator.