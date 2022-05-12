Former W&M standout Mit Winter has become nationally respected NIL voice

One of the nation’s respected voices on a contemporary and controversial topic – the NCAA name, image and likeness ball of confusion – is a former William & Mary basketball standout.

Lawyer Mit Winter, originally from Topeka, Kan., and now based in Kansas City, graduated from W&M in 2001 and was a four-year Tribe regular as a 6-foot-7 lefty with a deft 3-point touch.

The counsel of Winter, who attended law school at the University of San Francisco, is regularly sought by compliance officers at NCAA schools and others who are associated in various ways with universities and conferences.

Additionally, Winter’s insight is frequently featured in stories, podcasts, and other media platforms addressing the NIL situation and assorted narratives related to NCAA sports.

He represents some universities on legal fronts, having been involved in a number of high-profile cases related to the NCAA and its institutions over the years.

Winter, 43, said Thursday that he knew in law school that he wanted to enter sports law in some capacity, though, “I wasn’t exactly sure what that would entail.”

Evolving NCAA regulations created a deep need for legal awareness blended with knowledge from the Division I athletics space. Winter has both, and there aren’t many attorneys involved in college sports law who are former DI athletes with lengthy legal backgrounds in NCAA affairs, according to Winter.

“I think it helps a lot because I know what (happens) on the inside of college athletics. I know what the athletes are dealing with. I know what the coaches are dealing with. I know what the administrators are dealing with,” said Winter, whose full first name is Milton.

“If you’ve been inside – really, really deep inside – whatever industry it is, you know how things really work. And you just can’t have that perspective if you’re just an outsider observing things.”

Winter said he recognizes and appreciates “the players-rights angle,” but also understands NCAA legislation designed to maintain an amateur model. As for the future of college athletics, Winter sees one potential path that includes governing bodies supervising each sport. Athletes and their governing bodies would collectively bargain on issues such as compensation and player-movement rules.

“It would look more like professional sports,” he said.

As a high-school player on an AAU team that was competing in Charlotte, Winter caught the eye of Tribe coach Charlie Woollum. Though Williamsburg is a long way from Kansas, W&M’s reputation for nationally acclaimed academics combined with the opportunity to immediately contribute in a Division I program appealed to Winter.

"The perfect fit for me," he said.

Winter’s commitment spread the word about W&M in his home area. Before Winter left W&M, the Tribe had three starters from there: Winter, 6-9 Tom Strohbehn, and 6-7 Mike Johnson. Strohbehn and Johnson were from the Kansas City area, about a 50-minute drive from Winter's Topeka home.