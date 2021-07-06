Former W&M star Nathan Knight completed 'fulfilling' rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks

“Uncertain” described Nathan Knight’s protracted path to a pro basketball career at this time last year. After playing this season in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, “fulfilling” is the word Knight used Tuesday, with an accent on plenty of game growth possible.
Knight, the 6-foot-10 former William & Mary star, spent last summer in extended training mode. The NBA Draft was postponed from its usual June date to November because of the pandemic. Knight, the second-leading scorer in Tribe history, was not selected in the two-round draft. Soon after the draft’s conclusion, the Hawks signed Knight, who’s originally from Syracuse, N.Y.
He played in 33 games for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference Finals. In that round, Milwaukee eliminated Atlanta 4-2. Knight, a lefty with a 7-2 wingspan, played sparingly in the playoffs, and for the season averaged about 4 points and 2 rebounds. But he scored in double-figures four times during the regular season, and provided frontcourt depth the Hawks needed while playing through some injuries.
“I think fulfilling is the word I would use to describe my first year spent here in Atlanta,” Knight said in a Tuesday phone interview. “There were a lot of ebbs and flows that went into this team and the successes we had this season and, honestly, I wouldn’t have had it any other way.
“The opportunities that our organization presented to me and the opportunity to learn and grow with my teammates, that was something that I tried to take full advantage of, and something that I really appreciated.”
Knight signed a two-way contract with the Hawks, suggesting he would spend at least part of the season playing for the organization’s G League affiliate, the College Park (Ga.) Skyhawks. The G League, however, moved to a “bubble” in Orlando to play this season with only 17 of its teams. The Skyhawks were not among them. Knight played the entire season with Atlanta.
“Another opportunity granted to me by the situation,” he said.
The pandemic and associated protocols made Knight’s first NBA season different, but “it was everything I could have hoped for,” he said. “I really enjoyed everything I did this year.”
Knight averaged 20.7 points and 10.5 rebounds as a W&M senior during the 2019-20 season, hitting 29 of 95 3-point attempts (30.5%). He was named national mid-major player of the year after being recognized by the CAA as player of the year and defensive player of the year. Knight, a four-year starter who scored 2,141 points, left W&M with a degree in business analytics.
He prepared for his professional debut by training last summer at RockIt Sports and Elkin Sports Performance, which is located on the RockIt Sports campus in Henrico County. The connection was Knight's New York-based management team, which previously steered athletes in this region to RockIt Sports. Knight lived in Richmond through part of last spring and summer.
Knight called the time training at RockIt Sports “pivotal for me.”
He then participated in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine, conducted during the fall. Finally, following the Nov. 18 draft and Knight's signing by the Hawks, it was off to Atlanta for what Knight termed his “pursuit of a lifelong dream,” playing in the NBA.
“I think the biggest understanding I had going into this was, ‘This is the cream of the crop here in the NBA and everyone you go against is the best at what they do,’” said Knight. “That was definitely true, and more, as far as understanding what it takes to be good here, and understanding what reads on the court you have to make, and what it took off the court to be successful on the court.
“Those are things I had to learn quick.”
Knight said it is his intention to return to the Hawks next season. His plan was to take some time away from basketball, and then "get back to work."
William & Mary's last player to participate in an NBA game was forward Brant Weidner, involved in eight games as a member of the San Antonio Spurs during the 1983-84 season.
