Former W&M star Nathan Knight completed 'fulfilling' rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks

“Uncertain” described Nathan Knight’s protracted path to a pro basketball career at this time last year. After playing this season in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, “fulfilling” is the word Knight used Tuesday, with an accent on plenty of game growth possible.

Knight, the 6-foot-10 former William & Mary star, spent last summer in extended training mode. The NBA Draft was postponed from its usual June date to November because of the pandemic. Knight, the second-leading scorer in Tribe history, was not selected in the two-round draft. Soon after the draft’s conclusion, the Hawks signed Knight, who’s originally from Syracuse, N.Y.

He played in 33 games for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference Finals. In that round, Milwaukee eliminated Atlanta 4-2. Knight, a lefty with a 7-2 wingspan, played sparingly in the playoffs, and for the season averaged about 4 points and 2 rebounds. But he scored in double-figures four times during the regular season, and provided frontcourt depth the Hawks needed while playing through some injuries.

“I think fulfilling is the word I would use to describe my first year spent here in Atlanta,” Knight said in a Tuesday phone interview. “There were a lot of ebbs and flows that went into this team and the successes we had this season and, honestly, I wouldn’t have had it any other way.