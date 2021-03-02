Heading into CAA tournament, Luke Loewe and Tribe keep show on the road

William & Mary during the fall disclosed significant budget shortfalls in its athletic program, and that’s being addressed with a drive for increased philanthropy. The first new expenditure might be fresh road uniforms for the men’s basketball team.
Those used during the last two years have been worn far more often than the home threads.
The Tribe head into Saturday’s first round of the CAA tournament at James Madison’s Atlantic Union Bank Center having played 11 of their 15 regular-season games as visitors. In conference competition, W&M (6-9, 4-6 CAA) played seven of 10 on the road.
“There are some teams in our league that have played the exact opposite with home games and road games,” said second-year coach Dane Fischer, whose team starts three freshmen. “It’s just a different season for everybody.”
This year’s home-road disparity was largely the offshoot of COVID-caused schedule-jumbling, postponements and cancellations. Nevertheless, it continued a challenging trend from last season, when W&M played 13 games in Williamsburg and 19 out of town on the way to a 21-11 finish (13-5 CAA).
Travel was the primary inconvenience of so many road games, according to W&M guard Luke Loewe.
“Every game wasn’t really the same this season because of the lack of fans,” he said. “The games this year whether home or away feel kind of the same. There’s no real difference in atmosphere.”
The offensively-challenged Tribe’s game plan for postseason seems simple. Keep the ball in the hands of Loewe, a 6-foot-4 senior who leads the team in minutes (35.7 mpg), scoring (16 ppg), assists (3.2 apg) and free-throw percentage (85). He tops the CAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (48 assists, 22 turnovers).
“I try to obviously stay aggressive and make the right plays when the time comes in whatever that situation is,” said Loewe. “But I feel like my experience has helped me understand the game a little bit more with reading the defense and facilitating when it’s time to facilitate, and scoring when it’s time to score.”
The seventh-seeded Tribe starts their latest quest for the program’s first NCAA bid at 7 p.m. Saturday against No. 10 UNC Wilmington (7-9, 1-6 CAA). Both teams will arrive in Harrisonburg trying to effectively reactivate after extended breaks and stop-and-go league schedules.
Because of COVID complications, William & Mary played four games since Jan. 23. The Tribe have been off since Feb. 22. For the same reason, UNCW played once since Jan. 31. W&M and UNCW did not meet during the regular season because of postponements/cancellations.
“There have been some really good performances and moments for this team,” said Fischer, whose Tribe ranks ninth among 10 CAA members in scoring (65.4 ppg) and field-goal percentage (41.3), and 10th in 3-point percentage (29.3). “We’ve struggled with consistency and we’ve certainly struggled with finding a little bit of rhythm here coming out of the [latest] quarantine.
“But we’ve got some time now to try to get that back.”
