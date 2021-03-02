Heading into CAA tournament, Luke Loewe and Tribe keep show on the road

The offensively-challenged Tribe’s game plan for postseason seems simple. Keep the ball in the hands of Loewe, a 6-foot-4 senior who leads the team in minutes (35.7 mpg), scoring (16 ppg), assists (3.2 apg) and free-throw percentage (85). He tops the CAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (48 assists, 22 turnovers).

“I try to obviously stay aggressive and make the right plays when the time comes in whatever that situation is,” said Loewe. “But I feel like my experience has helped me understand the game a little bit more with reading the defense and facilitating when it’s time to facilitate, and scoring when it’s time to score.”

The seventh-seeded Tribe starts their latest quest for the program’s first NCAA bid at 7 p.m. Saturday against No. 10 UNC Wilmington (7-9, 1-6 CAA). Both teams will arrive in Harrisonburg trying to effectively reactivate after extended breaks and stop-and-go league schedules.

Because of COVID complications, William & Mary played four games since Jan. 23. The Tribe have been off since Feb. 22. For the same reason, UNCW played once since Jan. 31. W&M and UNCW did not meet during the regular season because of postponements/cancellations.