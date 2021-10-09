Homecoming flip: W&M beats Albany 31-24 after trailing 21-3 at halftime

WILLIAMSBURG – On a gray and occasionally rainy homecoming day, William & Mary spent a half getting dragged up and down its artificial surface. Albany’s Karl Mofor rushed 19 times for 115 yards to fire the Great Danes to a 21-3 intermission lead Saturday at Zable Stadium.
All sorts of stuff had to go right for the Tribe to get back in it. That’s what happened, fairly rapidly, in William & Mary’s 31-24 win.
W&M scored a touchdown on a 12-play, 87-yard drive to start the second half, and then scored another when Albany snapped high to its punter and the Tribe recovered in the end zone (Alex Washington, from Louisa County High). Real fast, the Great Danes’ lead slipped to 21-17.
W&M defensive lineman Nate Lynn soon after executed a strip sack, with John Pius recovering. The Tribe took possession on Albany’s 10 and scored another TD to go ahead 24-21 on the first play of the fourth quarter. W&M's lead grew to 31-21 with 8:00 left following a 75-yard Tribe drive.
W&M led 31-24 when Albany rallied with a final drive that reached the Tribe 7. With two seconds left, the Great Danes' pass in the end zone was broken up by Ethan Yip.
"Second-half adjustments were crucial," said Lynn, an end who forced two fumbles. "We knew what they wanted to do. We got on the drawing board at halftime, came out with some new schemes, new fronts, and we were able to stop the run. Then it was just getting after the passer."
This was some 61st birthday present for Mike London, W&M’s coach and a University of Richmond graduate. The Tribe (4-1, 2-0 CAA), off to its best start since 2014 and finest league start since 2004, have won four straight since absorbing a 43-0 loss at Virginia on Sept. 4.
"It's just amazing to see, coming down to the end, being on the positive side of that," said London, who was wearing cake on part on his head for his postgame Zoom interview. "The guys brought a cake into the locker room and I ate it head first ... It's a great birthday celebration, a great win."
Though the Great Danes (0-5, 0-3 CAA) arrived winless, London all week warned of their quality. Albany had lost to three FCS opponents that together were 11-1 heading into Saturday’s action (No. 5 North Dakota State, No. 18 Rhode Island, No. 9 Delaware), and Syracuse.
Still, "we came out in the first half really sluggish," said Darius Wilson, W&M's freshman quarterback from Bronx, N.Y. "We didn't perform to our best. I didn't perform to my best. The second half, we came out with a different tenacity. We ran the ball really well, which let us throw the ball even better."
Redshirt freshman tailback Malachi Imoh, the team's fastest player, participated for the first time this season after recovering from a hamstring issue and rushed for 55 yards on five carries.
Mofor, muffled by the Tribe after intermission (he finished with 126 yards), was one of two Albany players who drew heavy W&M defensive attention coming in, the other being quarterback Jeff Undercuffler, who didn’t play (coach’s decision). The Great Danes were missing other players because of COVID protocols.
"It's one of the most devastating losses I've been apart of," said eighth-year Albany coach Greg Gattuso, who did not clarify why Underfuffler was in uniform and signaled in plays from the sideline, but did not play. "I just can't put into words how hurtful it is, how tough it was. We were short-handed due to some issues out of our control."
Albany started freshman QB Joey Carino, and most of his Saturday highlight package involved turning and handing the ball to Mofor, a 5-foot-8, 224-pound senior from Beltsville, Md.
"We missed a lot of tackles in the first half," London said. "We know how to tackle. We've done it. We've shown it."
Next: The Tribe play at Maine Saturday at noon. W&M has lost five of its last six meetings with the Black Bears.
