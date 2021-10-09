Homecoming switcheroo: W&M beats Albany 31-24 after trailing 21-3 at halftime

WILLIAMSBURG – On a gray and occasionally rainy homecoming day, William & Mary spent a half getting dragged up and down its artificial surface. Albany’s Karl Mofor rushed 19 times for 115 yards to fire the Great Danes to a 21-3 halftime lead Saturday at Zable Stadium.

All sorts of stuff had to go right for the Tribe to get back in it. That’s what happened, fairly rapidly, in William & Mary’s 31-24 win.

W&M scored a touchdown on an 87-yard drive to start the second half, and then scored another when Albany snapped high to its punter and the Tribe recovered in the end zone (Alex Washington, from Louisa County High). Real fast, the Great Danes’ lead had slipped to 21-17.

W&M defensive lineman Nate Lynn soon after executed a strip sack, with John Pius recovering. The Tribe took possession on Albany’s 10 and scored another TD to go ahead 24-21 on the first play of the fourth quarter. W&M's lead grew to 31-21 with 8:00 left following a 75-yard Tribe drive.

W&M led 31-24 when Albany rallied with a final drive that reached the Tribe 8. With two seconds left, the Great Danes' pass in the end zone was broken up by Ethan Yip.