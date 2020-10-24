In letter, W&M women's track athletes threaten boycott linked to sports cuts

Twenty-six members of the William & Mary women’s track and field team wrote a letter addressed to the school’s administration and board of visitors that indicates they won't represent W&M in competition until the men’s track and field program is reinstated.

They planned to deliver the letter to Katherine A. Rowe, W&M’s president, Saturday night.

In the letter, the women’s track and field team members characterized their action as “a campaign of passive resistance … what you should not expect is for us to show up in uniform, representing this institution, until this matter is resolved.”

Resolution equates to reinstatement of men’s track and field, according to Juan F. Conde, a W&M graduate (Class of 1985) who is associated with the campaign. The school's website lists about 40 women's team members. W&M's director of track and field and cross country, Alex Heacock, on Saturday chose not to comment on the letter.

The women’s team members will continue to train through the fall semester, said Conde. They are not scheduled to compete against outside competition until the spring semester.