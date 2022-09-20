In midst of multiple adjustments, W&M center Ryan McKenna steps forward

Let’s count the things Ryan McKenna dealt with when William & Mary’s football season commenced.

As a sophomore, he made his first college start on Sept. 2 at FBS member Charlotte, which the Tribe beat 41-24.

He had never before participated in a college game.

McKenna played center, a couple of spots from his high-school position, tackle. As a center, McKenna is tasked with being the conduit for much of the communication among offensive linemen.

“It definitely tests my knowledge of the offense. I always love a good challenge,” said McKenna, a 6-foot-4 285-pounder from Doyleston, Pa.

There was another layer of pressure wrapped around that opener for McKenna at Charlotte, having learned the night before he had gone from walk-on to scholarship recipient.

W&M coach Mike London gave McKenna a heads-up about what was coming before revealing at a team meeting in Charlotte that McKenna and two other players earned athletics grants.

“It was surreal having it announced in front of the whole team,” said McKenna. “Everybody was mobbing me and hitting me and stuff. It was kind of hard to believe in the moment.”

The change in status impressed on McKenna the need to perform like a scholarship player, he said. Evidence indicates that has happened.

The Tribe (3-0), off to their best start since 2009, in last Saturday’s 34-7 win at Lafayette were without injured Donavyn Lester and Malachi Imoh, two of their top three tailbacks.

William & Mary still rushed for 289 yards, with senior starter Bronson Yoder gaining 134 of them to go with three touchdowns, and 235-pound redshirt freshman Martin Lucas adding 91 yards.

This W&M offensive line that was viewed as a potential soft spot in August because of youth and inexperience has authoritatively stepped forward. William & Mary, No. 14 in the latest FCS poll, ranks third among FCS teams in rushing yards, with an average of 287.7.

“It’s gotten better and continues to get better,” London said of his offensive line. “It coincides with the running backs that are running the ball. It makes it easy when you’ve got good running backs back there … The running back situation, we feel pretty fortunate.”

London said it’s possible that Lester and Imoh will be available for Saturday’s visit from Elon (2-1) in the CAA Football opener for both teams.

Feeding into the rapid development of W&M’s offensive line may be the team’s defensive line, which McKenna views as among the finest in the FCS.

“They push us to be sound in all aspects of our game, so it’s great,” he said.

McKenna was a high-school senior during the season of 2019, and then his recruiting process was interrupted by the onset of the pandemic early in 2020. As a recruited walk-on, McKenna was able to make a trip to W&M prior to the pandemic while trips to other schools could not be executed.

“That allowed me to see the campus and meet some of the players and such, so that was definitely a huge factor as to why I came here,” he said.

McKenna was well aware of W&M’s tradition of rewarding productive walk-ons with scholarships, another influencing strand in his decision to attend the school.

Among the former Tribe players included in that group: 2004 Walter Payton Award-winning quarterback Lang Campbell and safety Sean McDermott, a former all-conference selection who now coaches the Buffalo Bills.