'In-Nate' ability: Strip-sack specialist Nate Lynn keeps Tribe feeding off turnovers

William & Mary executed the same triumphant defensive plan in each of its last two games. Negate the run. Force the pass. Hound the quarterback.
It worked in a 40-14 win over Towson on Oct. 23, and then again in last Saturday’s attention-grabbing 31-18 victory at Villanova, which was ranked No. 4 in the FCS. The Tribe had four interceptions in each game, thanks in part to symbiotic pressure provided by the defensive line, and also recovered a pair of fumbles vs. Towson.
That makes 10 turnovers caused in W&M’s last two games. Almost all came on pass plays with quarterbacks facing Tribal heat.
“You’ve got to earn the right to pass rush,” said defensive end Nate Lynn. “You’ve got to earn that third-and-long, third-and-eight. That doesn’t come easy. So that means those first two downs you’ve got to be stout, play the run.
"And then you attack.”
Lynn has a particular skill when he gets to the quarterback. He specializes in the strip-sack, a separation of QB and football.
“I’m always trying to pull at it, rip at it, get it out,” said Lynn, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior from Charlotte who leads the FCS in forced fumbles (four in seven games), and is tied for first in sacks (1.5 spg).
“Rushing from the edge, it’s a lot easier to get strip-sacks just because you have more of an opportunity to come from [the QB’s] blind side. When you’re interior, you’re a lot more in his face, so he’s clutching it a lot more when you’re coming from inside.”
Lynn was named CAA co-defensive player of the week for this performance at Villanova (two sacks), where the Tribe limited the Wildcats to 113 yards, four first downs and three points during the first three quarters while taking a 31-3 lead. Lynn has nine sacks in W&M's last five games.
With 10-and-a-half sacks and three regular-season games remaining, Lynn rushes toward W&M’s record of 12, held by Adrian Tracy (2009, 14 games) and Luke Cullinane (1996, 12 games).
Lynn recognized the importance of the Tribe recently getting back a pair of defensive difference-makers and captains, lineman Carl Fowler and linebacker Tyler Crist, but Lynn was strip-sacking quarterbacks before those two players recovered from injuries.
“Ball awareness” is one way W&M coach Mike London, who rose through the industry as a defensive line coach, describes Lynn’s “in-Nate” ability to cause turnovers while pressuring quarterbacks. Lynn takes good angles and employs an assortment of pass-rushing moves polished through years of practice, according to London.
“When you can get a good rush and throw the quarterback off his timing - off his spot, make him have to make throws on the run, or throws under duress, throws getting hit – all of that affects everything,” said Lynn.
The Tribe (6-2, 4-1 CAA) visits Delaware (4-4, 2-3 CAA) Saturday with something they haven’t had since 2016, a national ranking. W&M is tied for No. 20 after being projected as the 11th-place finisher among 12 CAA teams in the league’s preseason poll.
London said he periodically reminds his players of how the league’s head coaches and media relations directors evaluated W&M in the summer vote.
“It was motivation,” Lynn said of the preseason poll. “Every week you try to earn some respect. I feel like we’re doing that."
