'In-Nate' ability: Strip-sack specialist Nate Lynn keeps Tribe feeding off turnovers

William & Mary executed the same triumphant defensive plan in each of its last two games. Negate the run. Force the pass. Hound the quarterback.

It worked in a 40-14 win over Towson on Oct. 23, and then again in last Saturday’s attention-grabbing 31-18 victory at Villanova, which was ranked No. 4 in the FCS. The Tribe had four interceptions in each game, thanks in part to symbiotic pressure provided by the defensive line, and also recovered a pair of fumbles vs. Towson.

That makes 10 turnovers caused in W&M’s last two games. Almost all came on pass plays with quarterbacks facing Tribal heat.

“You’ve got to earn the right to pass rush,” said defensive end Nate Lynn. “You’ve got to earn that third-and-long, third-and-eight. That doesn’t come easy. So that means those first two downs you’ve got to be stout, play the run.

"And then you attack.”

Lynn has a particular skill when he gets to the quarterback. He specializes in the strip-sack, a separation of QB and football.

“I’m always trying to pull at it, rip at it, get it out,” said Lynn, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior from Charlotte who leads the FCS in forced fumbles (four in seven games), and is tied for first in sacks (1.5 spg).