In unique football year, Ryan Ripley (Glen Allen) kept Tribe centered, connected

“This has been challenging,” London said of two seasons in one calendar year and everything that came with them. “I’m proud of this team, how we’ve handled it and dealt with it. And now we have a chance to finish, regular-season-wise, on a strong note.”

For the ability to make the journey meaningful and enjoyable, London thanked his seniors, about 20 of them. They'll be recognized before Saturday’s game at Zable Stadium. They accepted a new staff of coaches in 2019, London’s first season, and rode with them through a situation that can be tricky.

London and his aides did not invite them to W&M. They did not come to W&M because of London and his aides.

“As a head coach, we’re always thankful for the players that buy in, because that’s how things happen,” said London, who frequently this year noted Ripley's front-and-center role in the program.

Players such as Ripley were bridge-builders and leaders through a fluid COVID period that lasted more than a year. He is a walk-on who became a two-time captain, a semifinalist for the 2021 National Football Foundation Campbell Trophy, which honors the best scholar-athlete in the country.

When Ripley left Glen Allen High, he was 6-foot-1 and 265 pounds, “not the shiniest, best-looking object.”