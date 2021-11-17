In unique football year, Ryan Ripley (Glen Allen) kept Tribe centered, connected

Ryan Ripley plans one day to sit a child on his knee and tell the tale of this unprecedented 2021 football experience at William & Mary.
“I think it’ll kind of be like the story, ‘When I was a kid, I had to walk 10 miles uphill in the snow to school,’” said Ripley, the Tribe’s senior center from Glen Allen High. “Well, I had to play two seasons in one year.”
Ripley laughed while expressing the thought, as if to say, “We really pulled this wild thing off, didn't we?” Consider it Ripley’s Believe it or Not.
The FCS regular season concludes Saturday, when Richmond (5-5, 3-4 CAA) visits W&M (6-4, 4-3 CAA). The FCS football year began during the winter for most teams. They did not play in the fall of 2020 because of the pandemic, and executed at least part of a spring-semester season with games scheduled and erased, scheduled and erased, scheduled and erased, by the global health crisis.
William & Mary, for instance, launched “preseason” practice on Feb. 26. The Tribe had six spring-semester games on its original list and ended up playing three because of COVID-related issues. UR played four. And then it was back to the regular football cycle, with August camp preceding the 2021 fall-season opener.
And as W&M coach Mike London pointed out, the pandemic wasn’t the only national concern players and coaches encountered. Serious social unrest was woven into the eventful stretch.
“This has been challenging,” London said of two seasons in one calendar year and everything that came with them. “I’m proud of this team, how we’ve handled it and dealt with it. And now we have a chance to finish, regular-season-wise, on a strong note.”
For the ability to make the journey meaningful and enjoyable, London thanked his seniors, about 20 of them. They'll be recognized before Saturday’s game at Zable Stadium. They accepted a new staff of coaches in 2019, London’s first season, and rode with them through a situation that can be tricky.
London and his aides did not invite them to W&M. They did not come to W&M because of London and his aides.
“As a head coach, we’re always thankful for the players that buy in, because that’s how things happen,” said London, who frequently this year noted Ripley's front-and-center role in the program.
Players such as Ripley were bridge-builders and leaders through a fluid COVID period that lasted more than a year. He is a walk-on who became a two-time captain, a semifinalist for the 2021 National Football Foundation Campbell Trophy, which honors the best scholar-athlete in the country.
When Ripley left Glen Allen High, he was 6-foot-1 and 265 pounds, “not the shiniest, best-looking object.”
He’s now 6-2 and 285, a three-year starter, and if you’re looking for the key player in Saturday’s game, Ripley may be the man. The Tribe runs the ball as well as any CAA team, averaging a league-leading 204.7 yards. Richmond's backbone is its front seven, which limits opponents to an average of 104.3 rushing yards.
In the middle of the Capital Cup clash will be Ripley.
“They’re fierce competitors, rugged guys. It’s going to be a tough challenge for us," he said, speaking of the Spiders. "We’re just going to do what we do well and focus on that. Our plan is to be masters of what we do. That’s what the coaches keep telling us, to do what we do better than they can defend it.
“It should be a good match-up.”
