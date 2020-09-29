In wake of W&M cuts, A-10 member La Salle slices seven sports

The sports reduction felt at William & Mary is also impacting an A-10 school, La Salle.

The university in Philadelphia with an undergraduate enrollment of about 3,500 announced Tuesday that it is discontinuing seven sports following this academic year: baseball, men's swimming and diving, men's tennis, men's water polo, softball, volleyball, and women's tennis.

Among A-10 members are VCU, the University of Richmond, and George Mason University.

On Sept. 3, William & Mary announced its plan to drop seven sports: men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball.

La Salle and William & Mary are streamlining their athletics programs in order to focus on those sports that most interest the public, and to improve the student-athletes’ experiences and competitiveness in remaining sports.

William & Mary will go from 23 sports to 16, presuming the school follows through with its plan. On Friday, Katherine A. Rowe, W&M’s president, requested that athletics director Samantha Huge share additional details about the elimination of the seven sports and further examine the possibility of the sports’ financial sustainability.