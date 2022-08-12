‘It’s either hit or be hit.' Combative cornerback, leader Ryan Poole pops at W&M.

WILLIAMSBURG – On a recent, hot and humid August morning, William & Mary’s offensive players practiced next to the Laycock Football Center in the shade provided by Zable Stadium.

On an adjacent field, in the sun, defensive players practiced.

Those highlighted defenders have more to prove as the Tribe, picked fifth in the CAA Football preseason poll, shoot for their first FCS playoffs invitation since 2015.

The need for an upgrade in pass coverage emerges as a preseason priority, based on last season’s CAA Football stats. W&M, which finished 6-5 (4-4 CAA), ranked No. 11 among 12 league teams after allowing 249 passing yards per game.

Four-year starter Ryan Poole appears to be an excellent candidate to drive change.

A combative cornerback with leadership skills demonstrated on and off the field, Poole for two years served as the president of the W&M chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, handling the fraternity’s finances, recruiting, and other matters.

“It definitely helped me manage my time better,” said Poole, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior. “You’ve got duties outside of football, and you’ve got school, you’ve got football, and then I had an organization to run.”

Poole graduated from W&M with a degree in business analytics and is pursuing his Master’s in business administration.

“I think my high school did a good job preparing me for this college coming in as an undergrad,” said Poole, who attended St. Mary’s in Annapolis, Md. “And I think undergrad did a great job getting me ready to (seek) an MBA. It’s going to be new, and with anything new, there are going to be some challenges, but I feel like I’m confident.”

The business side of a medical company or a hospital interests Poole, as does the financial field, if this is his final year of football. An NFL opportunity may be coming for this player who was recognized on CAA Football’s preseason all-conference team after being named third team All-CAA following last season.

Among cornerbacks, Poole is distinguished by his appetite for contact. He averaged 5.3 tackles as a junior, ranking second on the team, and forced three fumbles. Poole had 14 pass break-ups, which rated among the top 10 in the FCS.

He credits his father, Ronald Poole, for the aggressive approach.

“He told me at a young age if I was being soft on the field, he’d be like, ‘It’s either hit or be hit,’” said Poole. “I got that mentality that if you’re going soft, you’ve got a good chance of getting hurt. If you’re going hard, you’ve got a good chance of making it out (healthy).

“So that’s something I’ve always prided myself on, the gritty style of play.”

Of the four teams picked ahead of the Tribe in the preseason poll, the top three – Villanova, Delaware and Rhode Island – play in Williamsburg. W&M visits the fourth, Richmond.

William & Mary comes off its first winning season in six years.

“It’s not enough for us. We want more,” said Mike London, the Tribe’s fourth-year coach. “And the expectation is to do well this season. We’ve got the team to do it, the players to do it, the leadership to do it.”

William & Mary, among others receiving votes in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25, opens on Sept. 2, at FBS member Charlotte.