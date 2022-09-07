John Pius, defensive comrades charge W&M foes with 'dudes that can make plays'

The eight-page book that tells the story of William & Mary-at-Charlotte last Friday ends with the juiciest part, from the Tribe’s perspective.

Each of the pages is filled with stats and play-by-play from a 41-24 game, W&M’s first victory over an FBS opponent since winning at Virginia in 2009. Page 8 delivers the denouement, detailing evidence that the Tribe’s defense may feature one of the finest pass-rushing crews in the FCS.

Here, we introduce central figures John Pius, an outside linebacker who specializes in quarterback harassment, and Nate Lynn, a defensive end who was named CAA Football preseason defensive player of the year.

“We’ve got dudes that can make plays,” said W&M tailback Bronson Yoder, speaking of Pius, Lynn, and their defensive comrades.

The Tribe led Charlotte 27-24 with about 12 minutes left. Lynn and Pius asserted themselves in decisive fashion. They combined for a 10-yard sack. Pius then made a tackle for a six-yard loss. On Charlotte’s next possession, after W&M went up 34-24, Pius was credited with a quarterback hurry on an intentional-grounding call.

The 49ers were driven backward in the final chapter.

“We knew they had to throw the ball to get back in it,” said W&M coach Mike London. “We’ve got guys who can rush the passer. It helps.”

Speaking of Pius, London added, “It’s game one, but he looked pretty good doing what he’s really good at ... I think John’s just going to keep getting better and better and better.”

Pius, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound sophomore from Arlington, finished with nine tackles, 4.5 for losses with 1.5 sacks among them, and a pass break-up.

“Offense was holding their own and giving us leads to defend,” Pius said. “In the second half, we had a whole bunch of energy, especially after that halftime. The coaches kept telling us, ‘We can win this game.’ Everybody was just feeding off that energy.”

When Pius enrolled at W&M, he weighed 195. London and his staff were hoping he could immediately contribute as a part-time pass-rusher and subsequently develop into three-down player. That’s what happened. Pius gained 35 pounds and strength without losing what London refers to as “that first step get-off.”

The quickness allows Pius to stress offensive tackles trying to detain him, and there can’t be much blocking help directed to Pius because of Lynn, named a 2021 FCS All-American after a 12-sack year (10 games).

“I know he’s coming off the ball with a lot of energy,” Pius said of Lynn, a 6-3 255-pounder. “And it’s really just a race, a race to the QB.”

The Tribe, ranked No. 20 in the latest FCS poll, open their home schedule Saturday at 6 p.m. against Campbell (1-0), which started its season with a 29-10 win over The Citadel.

The Fighting Camels, Big South Conference members who join CAA Football next season, have 23 transfers (13 from FBS, six from FCS, four from junior-college programs).

"We want to build on the confidence level that the players have because they executed in front of a hostile crowd and played really well in the fourth quarter," said London. "There's a lot of things we've got to get better at (because) Campbell, they're really good.

"We can't rest on anything."