Knee's down, play's done, right? Not always, as W&M showed in win at Towson.

When did an NCAA player throw a touchdown pass while his knee was on the ground?

During William & Mary’s 44-24 win at Towson on Saturday. And this was not some sort of a questionable call where a passer was going down.

The Tribe took advantage of a rule exception that’s not widely known.

When a ball-possessing player’s knee makes contact with the ground, he’s down, and the play's dead in college football. The Tribe mined the exception to go ahead 20-3 in the second quarter on Towson's homecoming.

W&M lined up for a 34-yard field goal attempt by Ethan Chang, with Andrew Piercy holding. Piercy took the snap with his right knee on the ground. As the ball was hiked to Piercy, Chang started running left.

While still on his knee, Piercy threw a quick, short pass to Chang, who scored a 17-yard touchdown after getting a block from back-up tight end Trey McDonald.

"I'm quite sure every special-teams coordinator, every coach, looks at the way teams are rushing (field-goal attempts), their scheme, where people are lined up," said W&M coach Mike London. "And then you try to do some things perhaps that you can impact or affect that. (Towson) had done a good job really coming hard off the edge.

"We practiced (the fake), we looked at it, and said, 'Let's go ahead and go for it, and do it.' It was executed the way that it was supposed to (go)."

The exception that covers this situation from the NCAA rule book:

Ball Declared Dead

ARTICLE 3. A live ball becomes dead and an official shall sound their whistle or declare it dead:

When any part of the ball carrier’s body, except the hand or foot, touches the ground or when the ball carrier is tackled or otherwise falls and loses possession of the ball as they contact the ground with any part of their body, except the hand or foot.

[Exception: The ball remains alive when an offensive player has simulated a kick or at the snap is in position to kick the ball held for a place kick by a teammate. The ball may be kicked, passed or advanced by rule.]

London said there is a way for the fake field goal to be called off by a designated player just before the snap if there is a strong sense the plan will not work.

Chang isn’t a typical kicker, in terms of his athleticism and football acumen. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore played outside linebacker and defensive back at George Marshall High School in Falls Church.

This is turning into a big year for Chang. He hit a W&M-record 57-yard field goal during a 27-10 win at Stony Brook on Oct. 1. Chang has converted 11 of 15 field-goal attempts, including five of six from 40 yards and beyond, and 28 of 29 point-after attempts.

The No. 10 Tribe (6-1, 3-1 CAA) hosts No. 18 Rhode Island (5-2, 3-1 CAA) Saturday at 1 p.m., and the Rams have their own memories from last Saturday. They won 48-46 in seven overtimes at Monmouth in the longest FCS game in history.

"I know that our defense played close to 100 snaps, and our offense was up close to 90," URI coach Jim Fleming said Monday. "I think you've got some really tired dudes that are coming into this game."