Look under the hood and it's Donavyn Lester powering W&M's running game

A veteran offensive line has created creases for Lester, a physical back with burst, and Malachi Imoh, the team’s fastest player who has participated in only three games because of September injury issues. Imoh in limited opportunities averages 57 rushing yards, and Bronson Yoder adds an average of 54 yards.

“We all make each other better each and every day at practice,” said Lester. “We just have a competitive nature in the running-back room … We maximize each other’s skills sets because we know we’re the best running backs in the CAA and we always try to be that.

“Our focus, our mindset, is it’s all about us and we try not to worry about the most physical defense. We know that when we step on the field, we’re the best.”

Even freshman quarterback Darius Wilson gets into the rushing act. He runs for an average of 50 yards.

W&M is tied in the CAA standings with Elon (4-3, 3-1 CAA), behind Villanova (6-1, 4-0 CAA) and James Madison (6-1, 4-1 CAA) with four weeks remaining in the league race.