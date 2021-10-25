Look under the hood and it's Donavyn Lester powering W&M's running game

WILLIAMSBURG – William & Mary’s players wear lightweight shirts with hoods for early pre-game warm-ups before they put on pads. Tailback Donavyn Lester kept on his white shirt, with the hood flapping outside the back of his shoulder pads, during last Saturday’s 40-14 win over Towson at Zable Stadium.
This looked perilous. If a tackler took down Lester by grabbing his hood, he risked serious injury to various body parts. This did not seem to be a concern of Lester’s when he addressed his wardrobe selection following the game.
“You can’t yank what you can’t catch,” he said.
Lester and the other components of the Tribe’s running game have reason for a touch of bravado. W&M leads the CAA in rushing (211 yards per game), a striking development for a team that was picked to finish 11th among 12 in the league’s preseason poll.
Lester, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior from Plano, Texas, leads W&M (5-2, 3-1 CAA) with a 70-yard average after gaining 99 and scoring three touchdowns on 13 carries against Towson. In the first quarter, the Tribe rushed for 137 yards on nine attempts to set the tone.
“That’s a good football team we just played, a very, very good football team,” said Towson coach Rob Ambrose.
William & Mary was able to unleash its disruptive pass rush after assuming an early-game lead fueled primarily by its run game. Rushing the ball and rushing the passer are the two most impressive areas of the Tribe’s surprisingly successful operation.
A veteran offensive line has created creases for Lester, a physical back with burst, and Malachi Imoh, the team’s fastest player who has participated in only three games because of September injury issues. Imoh in limited opportunities averages 57 rushing yards, and Bronson Yoder adds an average of 54 yards.
“We all make each other better each and every day at practice,” said Lester. “We just have a competitive nature in the running-back room … We maximize each other’s skills sets because we know we’re the best running backs in the CAA and we always try to be that.
“Our focus, our mindset, is it’s all about us and we try not to worry about the most physical defense. We know that when we step on the field, we’re the best.”
Even freshman quarterback Darius Wilson gets into the rushing act. He runs for an average of 50 yards.
W&M is tied in the CAA standings with Elon (4-3, 3-1 CAA), behind Villanova (6-1, 4-0 CAA) and James Madison (6-1, 4-1 CAA) with four weeks remaining in the league race.
“It doesn’t get any easier. It goes on and on,” Tribe coach Mike London said. “But to have the level of success right now … being able to score that many points [vs. Towson] and do some things defensively, it’s a positive thing for us. So we’re taking all of the positives and try to move forward getting ready to go down the stretch of the games that are left.”
On Saturday in Philadelphia’s outskirts, Villanova will counter W&M’s run game with a rushing defense that ranks fifth nationally (74 yards per game). The Wildcats lost 38-17 at Penn State and limited the Nittany Lions to 80 rushing yards, about 40 less than their average.
After William & Mary’s trip to Villanova, the Tribe play at Delaware (3-4, 2-3 CAA), and meet JMU and Richmond (2-5, 0-4 CAA) at Zable Stadium.
