Malachi Imoh, who can 'flat-out go,' will accelerate W&M attack; Tribe at UVA Saturday

William & Mary announced the signing of Malachi Imoh in February of 2020 without an attached position. His designation was “ATH,” short for “athlete.”

This was another way of saying, “He can play, but we’re not yet sure where.”

Imoh, from Winchester’s John Handley High, stands 5-foot-8, with lightning legs. In the absence of a 2020 fall season due to the pandemic, Imoh got his first shot to play college football in the spring.

Against Elon at Zable Stadium on March 20, the Tribe’s top two running backs were unavailable. Those absences influenced coach Mike London to present an opportunity to Imoh, who played quarterback as a high school senior, and tailback in previous years.

Imoh scored on first-half runs of 65 and 38 yards against Elon. He gained 128 yards before the break and finished with 137 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. W&M won 31-10. The 185-pound Imoh, slightly impaired by a hamstring strain, carried only a couple of times in the second half. That was not the time to stretch him out.

Upcoming fall games are the stages to do so. Imoh is prepared mentally after getting a head start without a season last fall.