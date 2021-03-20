Mike Imoh starred as Hokies' runner. His nephew, Malachi Imoh, ran W&M by Elon.

WILLIAMSBURG – Another Imoh is running away from tacklers in Virginia. Mike Imoh did so 2002-05 at Virginia Tech. He gained 1,263 yards in his Hokies’ career, and led his team in rushing in 2004. His nephew sparked William & Mary Saturday in a 31-10 win over Elon.

Malachi Imoh, a 5-foot-8 freshman from Winchester’s John Handley High, scored on first-half runs of 65 and 38 yards. The 175-pounder gained 128 yards before the break, when the Tribe led 14-3 on his scores, and finished with 137 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Coach Mike London elected to use other rushing options post-intermission.

Imoh emerged as W&M featured runner against the Phoenix in part because of the absence of the Tribe’s top two tailbacks, junior Owen Wright and sophomore Donavyn Lester. London said those two were unavailable "because of certain issues going on." He did not elaborate.

Imoh as a true freshman showed "that he can be special," said London. "He made some of those jump cuts ... when he gets out in the open field, not too many people can catch him."