Montana State dominates visiting William & Mary 55-7 in FCS quarterfinal

Montana State ended William & Mary’s championship season with authority late Friday night in Bozeman, Mont.

The fourth-seeded Bobcats raced out to a 27-0 halftime lead and eliminated the fifth-seeded Tribe 55-7 in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

W&M, which shared the CAA title with New Hampshire, closed one of the school’s finest years with an 11-2 record. Montana State (12-1), which shared the Big Sky Conference championship with Sacramento State, moves to a semifinal date against top-seeded South Dakota State or eighth-seeded Holy Cross, which meet Saturday.

Game-time temperature at MSU’s Bobcat Stadium was 20 degrees for contest that began at 10:15 EST.

Montana State and William & Mary each came in ranked among the FCS’ top five in rushing, and it became evident early that because of the conditions, the game would likely be decided by the running games.

In addition to the cold, the artificial surface was slippery, particularly near the sidelines.

The Bobcats limited the Tribe to three first downs and 43 rushing yards in the first half. As W&M failed to move the ball on the ground, sophomore Darius Wilson never seemed to get comfortable passing. He finished 7 for 18 for 62 yards and an interception.

It took the Bobcats a few series, but their running game then rose quickly, and wore down the Tribe early. MSU prevented W&M's offense from moving the ball and providing its defense some rest.

MSU’s Isaiah Ifanse, who missed the regular season while rehabilitating from a knee injury suffered in last season’s FCS title game, ran for a 68-yard touchdown in the first half, becoming the school’s career rushing leader on the play. He gained 162 first-half yards on 11 carries.

An 87-yard kickoff return by MSU to start the second half set up a nine-yard TD run by Ifanse and a 34-0 lead for the Bobcats 20 seconds into the third quarter.

MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott rushed for his third TD (22 yards, eight and one) with 11:41 left in the third quarter, increasing the Bobcats’ lead to 41-0. MSU went up 48-0 with eight minutes left in the third quarter, and took a 55-0 lead three minutes later on an 80-yard punt return.

Montana State used deep reserves in the fourth quarter, when the Tribe scored on a two-yard run by Bronson Yoder (122 rushing yards on 26 carries) with 3:11 left to make it 55-7.