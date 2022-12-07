Montana State running fresh legs versus W&M Friday night in FCS quarterfinal

In December, Montana State will run fresh backfield legs against William & Mary in an FCS quarterfinal.

Senior tailback Isaiah Ifanse, who has rushed for 3,552 yards in his Bobcats career, last Saturday played his first game this season after rehabilitating from a knee injury.

Ifanse was injured in the Bobcats’ 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in the FCS championship game in January. He gained 91 yards on 10 carries in Montana State’s second-round victory over Weber State last Saturday.

“I thought there were a couple of runs where you said, ‘There it is,’ as far as breaking tackles and making people frustrated with trying to tackle him,” said Montana State second-year coach Brent Vigen, a former offensive coordinator at Wyoming and previously an assistant at FCS power North Dakota State.

“But there was a little rust, too ... I think his presence out there was felt and I anticipate that with a game under his belt, he’ll be able to take a step forward this week.”

Ifanse, 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, was named second team FCS All-American in 2021 after setting the MSU record for rushing yards in a season (1,623).

The Bobcats employ a two-quarterback system with 6-0, 205-pound sophomore Tommy Mellot, nicknamed "Little Cat," and 6-3, 232-pound senior Sean Chambers, nicknamed "Big Cat." In the second-round win over Weber State, Mellot rushed for 167 yards and passed for 91 yards. Chambers rushed for 83 yards and passed for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

The fifth-seeded Tribe (11-1) and fourth-seeded Bobcats (11-1), who have won 19 consecutive home games, will bring comparable philosophies to the Friday semifinal, scheduled to begin at 10:15 p.m. (EST) and available on ESPN2.

In a 54-14 win over visiting Gardner-Webb last Saturday, W&M ran for 306 yards. Montana State ran for 388 yards in the 33-25 victory over Weber State. The Bobcats and Tribe have two of the top four rushing offenses in the FCS.

“They’ve got the potential to be dynamic and deceptive,” Vigen said of W&M.

The MSU coach called Tribe quarterback Darius Wilson “the catalyst. Runs well, and he can throw it, too. They use him in some different ways. They put some guys in that quarterback position, not necessarily quarterbacks, but they snap it to a bunch of different guys.

“Like any week for us, it’s really limiting the run game. You’re not going to completely shut it down, but it’s limiting the run game ... We get them in pass situations, I like our chances.”

Friday night’s weather conditions are expected to agree with ground-based game plans. Temperatures in Bozeman, Mont., where the game will kick off at 8:15 local time, are projected to be in the high teens and low 20s, with a 35% chance of snow showers.

In the semifinals, the winner will face the winner of the quarterfinal involving top-seeded South Dakota State and Holy Cross.

Montana State has not lost an FCS game this season. The Bobcats’ only defeat came at Oregon State (68-28) on Sept. 17.

NOTE: William & Mary linebacker John Pius is one of three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, which annually goes the FCS’ top defensive player. Pius, the CAA defensive player of the year, is also a finalist for the Dudley Award, given each year to the finest Division I player in Virginia.

The Arlington resident ranks fourth among FCS players in sacks (11.5), and fifth in tackles for losses (19). Pius leads the Tribe in tackles.

“Very active player,” Vigen said.