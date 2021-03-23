Names to ponder as W&M AD search starts: Omar Banks, Troy Austin, Kim Record

"In working with budgets and finance, and working with people, I always said to myself, 'If I have the opportunity to work in college athletics, a budget is a budget, revenues are revenues, expenses are expenses, I feel like I would be really happy,'" Banks said in a 2019 interview with The Times-Dispatch. “I like talking to people. I'm good with numbers. It seems like a match made in heaven."

Littlepage recommended to Banks a position in Hampton University's athletic department, and later, Banks moved to VCU's athletic administration before joining Babcock at Cincinnati and Virginia Tech.

Austin, a Duke graduate who played football for the Blue Devils, was Longwood’s AD 2008-18. He left the Lancers to become the senior associate director of athletics for internal affairs at Duke. That is Austin’s current position. Austin was a backup defensive lineman for three years at Duke before becoming a starter as a senior captain.

Record has been UNC Greensboro’s AD for 12 years. Previously, she worked 13 years as the senior associate athletic director at Florida State. Record is a Charlottesville native who graduated from the University of Virginia and worked in that school's athletics department from 1984-95. She was strongly considered for the University of Richmond’s AD job before Keith Gill was hired in 2012.