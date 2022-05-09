New $67 million facilities initiative designed to 'amplify athletics' at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG – Katherine A. Rowe, William & Mary’s president, said a $67 million sports facilities initiative will “amplify athletics” at the school. W&M’s director of athletics, Brian Mann, said he believes the project will “change the experience of the 500 student-athletes that walk our halls every day.”

Tribe coaches view coming improvements as enhancements to their recruiting pitches, and as vehicles for concentrated development of their student-athletes.

On Monday afternoon, the ceremonial groundbreaking took place for the William & Mary Athletics Complex, which will feature the new Mackesy Sports Performance Center and a renovated Kaplan Arena, which opened as William & Mary Hall in 1971.

Kaplan Arena, renamed in 2016, is the 8,600-seat home of Tribe basketball, volleyball and gymnastics, as well as the base for athletics department offices and locker rooms for multiple sports.

The 36,000-square-foot Mackesy Sports Performance Center will be built adjacent to Kaplan Arena. Leadership gifts were provided by Katie Garrett Boehly (Class of 1995) and Todd Boehly (Class of 1996), and Jennifer Tepper Mackesy (Class of 1991) and D. Scott Mackesy (Class of 1991).

The first phase involves construction of the Mackesy Sports Performance Center, which will include a sports medicine area and strength-and-conditioning spaces that will benefit all 23 sports, a practice court (basketball, volleyball), and a recruiting area.

Additionally, Kaplan Arena will get new locker rooms, new space for coaches’ offices, a renovated weight room and a new academic center, along with new lighting, new audio, and a new scoreboard.

The school is approximately $2.3 million from securing the necessary funds for completion of the first phase. W&M provided no target date for Phase One completion.

The second phase will improve Kaplan Arena’s seating areas and create new fan amenities, and renovate the entry lobby and building façade.

“We are comprehensively investing in the growth and development of our student-athletes, and I can’t think of a place where you might get a better return,” Mann said, referring to the Mackesy Sports Performance Center.

Speaking of the renovation of Kaplan Arena, he added, “We’re giving our community a place to gather, to come together, in support of our student-athletes, but also a centerpiece for campus gatherings moving forward.

“As for athletics, every facet of our department will be impacted in one way or another.”

W&M is also renovating its Mackesy Tennis Center. That work will be completed before the Tribe host the 2023 CAA men’s and women’s CAA championships, according to Mann, the school's AD since July of 2021.

“We are demonstrating to our student-athletes that we are matching the commitment they make to us when they choose to attend William & Mary by providing a new cornerstone for Tribe athletics,” he said.

William & Mary’s football and track facility, Zable Stadium, underwent a $28 million renovation that was finished in 2016. The football program’s $11 million support building, the Jimmye Laycock Football Center, opened in 2008. The rest of the Tribe’s facilities were in need of improvement relative to comparable schools, and Monday’s ceremonial groundbreaking began the process.

“As a coach, we’re always looking for opportunities for our student-athletes to succeed,” said W&M football coach Mike London. He described the upgrades as “a new step and whole new level ... Coaches need it, and we know our student-athletes need it because they are the ones that drive this whole operation.”

The project will be particularly beneficial to the W&M basketball and volleyball programs, with the practice court easing workouts scheduling issues, other facility additions, and the renovation of Kaplan Arena.

“First of all, it’s going to be the functionality piece, having a practice gym, upgraded weight room, upgraded locker rooms, upgraded sports-performance area,” said Tribe men’s basketball coach Dane Fischer. The improvements will “show the commitment the school is going to make to the student-athletes and their development. It’s going to help us a ton in recruiting," Fischer said.

“When we walk people around this campus, everybody (is impressed). It’s a beautiful campus. Now, to be able to put those athletic facilities on par with the rest of campus, it’s really going to help us.”

Plans to address aging Kaplan Arena and build a sports performance center were first revealed during a W&M Town Hall meeting in May of 2019.

“As we say in Williamsburg, ‘It took us a minute’ to get here,” said Rowe. “But we are here.”

On Sept. 3, 2020, W&M announced plans to discontinue seven of its 23 Division I sports - men's and women's gymnastics, men's and women's swimming, men's indoor and outdoor track and field, and women's volleyball - following the 2020-21 academic year due to financial problems exacerbated by the pandemic.

The school subsequently determined those sports would not be cut after re-evaluating Title IX compliance, exploring new models of financial sustainability, and executing successful fundraising efforts.