New-look Tribe has played only once, delaying development of that new look

One asymptomatic COVID case in the William & Mary basketball program led to a seven-day quarantine and four missed games. W&M resumed basketball workouts Tuesday having not played since its season-opening 86-78 loss at Old Dominion on Nov. 28.

A day after the Tribe began preparations to return to game activity Sunday at Virginia, the Cavaliers suspended operations because of COVID concerns. W&M is scheduled to play its second game of the season on Dec. 16 at Hampton, though its coaching staff explores options for fill-in dates.

“I do think there’s a little bit more of an appreciation for what a unique opportunity it is to be a part of a Division I basketball program, to play at this level, to compete at this level,” said Dane Fischer, W&M’s second-year coach. “It gets taken away just like that for your team and you realize how much you miss it pretty quickly.”

When the Tribe returned to practice on Tuesday, Fischer said that it felt in some ways like the first session of the preseason. Regaining a fitness level necessary for college basketball was the first order of business, and that wasn’t a major problem, according to Fischer, because W&M’s players had worked out for 15 weeks before the Nov. 30 shutdown.