New-look Tribe has played only once, delaying development of that new look

One asymptomatic COVID case in the William & Mary basketball program led to a seven-day quarantine and four missed games. W&M resumed basketball workouts Tuesday having not played since its season-opening 86-78 loss at Old Dominion on Nov. 28.
A day after the Tribe began preparations to return to game activity Sunday at Virginia, the Cavaliers suspended operations because of COVID concerns. W&M is scheduled to play its second game of the season on Dec. 16 at Hampton, though its coaching staff explores options for fill-in dates.
“I do think there’s a little bit more of an appreciation for what a unique opportunity it is to be a part of a Division I basketball program, to play at this level, to compete at this level,” said Dane Fischer, W&M’s second-year coach. “It gets taken away just like that for your team and you realize how much you miss it pretty quickly.”
When the Tribe returned to practice on Tuesday, Fischer said that it felt in some ways like the first session of the preseason. Regaining a fitness level necessary for college basketball was the first order of business, and that wasn’t a major problem, according to Fischer, because W&M’s players had worked out for 15 weeks before the Nov. 30 shutdown.
“So it’s not like we’re bringing these guys back and they haven’t done anything for the last two or three months,” said Fischer, the 2020 CAA coach of the year.
The Tribe comes off a 21-11 season (13-5 CAA), but lost four starters, including 6-foot-10 Nathan Knight, a four-year starter who scored 2,141 points, second most in program history, and 7-0 Andy Van Vliet (13.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg).
Fischer projected this season’s team, without that height and experience, will present “a completely different look." That is one of the many reasons W&M would like to play some games, to develop an identity, and cohesion. Instead, the Tribe is among four CAA teams that have paused, with James Madison, Elon and Towson the others.
The disruption really began in March throughout college basketball, carried through the offseason, and into this season. W&M’s most recent separation from basketball was not welcome, according to Fischer, but could be viewed as beneficial to the personal growth of his players apart from athletics.
He said he was impressed by “their ability to really care about being good at basketball and being dedicated to that, and at the same time, being able to step back and have a dose of reality and perspective that I think is needed as we navigate through this.”
