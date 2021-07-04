New W&M AD Brian Mann looks back as he forms plan to shape Tribe's future

WILLIAMSBURG – Following Brian Mann’s June 24 introductory press conference in a Zable Stadium suite, William & Mary’s incoming director of athletics moved to another area of the facility to converse with a pair of new acquaintances. A fourth person briefly joined the trio, and passed Mann a card.
“If you need anything, call me if I can help you,” said Jimmye Laycock.
Responded Mann: “Thanks, coach. I appreciate that. And I will call you.”
Laycock, William & Mary’s football coach for 39 years, retired following the 2018 season with a record of 249-194-2. Under Laycock, a W&M alum, the Tribe earned 10 FCS playoff berths, reached the semifinals twice, won five conference titles and finished a season nationally ranked 13 times. During the 2010 season, W&M ranked No. 1 in the FCS poll.
It’s unlikely Mann could find a source with deeper institutional knowledge of Tribe athletics, or a better understanding of how to succeed at W&M, which brings us to one of Mann's beliefs.
“You don’t necessarily need to have all the bells and whistles if you’ve got great people attracting the right kids and developing them as you go through,” he said.
Laycock’s teams were consistent winners through decades with facilities and budgets inferior to league rivals.
Mann faces W&M fiscal issues that caused the school to announce in September of 2020 that seven sports would be discontinued. That did not happen because of after-the-fact Title IX considerations and a major fundraising response.
Mann said the Tribe's stormy school year, during which Samantha Huge parted ways with W&M a month after revealing the planned cuts, both attracted him and caused pause as he explored the position.
“It’s rare when you have the opportunity to impact an institution as old as this one,” Mann said of W&M, founded in 1693. “Typically, they’re pretty set in their ways, and I saw an opportunity to help shape the future ... The hesitation came before I got to know the people, and the situation. I have a lot more to learn. I don’t know all of the ins and outs of it yet.”
He said he was drawn to W&M after meeting the school president, Katherine A. Rowe, and members of the the search committee, co-chaired by interim AD Jeremy Martin.
“What I learned is that though there have been incredible challenges over the last year – and there are still challenges that lay before us – there are some great people who care deeply about this place, about its future and about its student-athletes,” said Mann, 41. “And if that’s where you’re starting from, I always believe you can build a great future.”
Mann comes from California, Berkeley, where he was the chief fundraiser for the school’s athletics department. W&M’s search committee was obviously aware that California, Berkeley, also went through a rocky sports-elimination phase. The Golden Bears now have 30 sports, seven more than the Tribe.
“Several were cut 10 years ago and [restored at Cal], so I’ve got a little experience with how things can look 10 years down the road with sports that have returned to campus,” said Mann, who worked at California, Berkeley, the last two years.
“I’ll take a lot of my cues from that work that we did there.”
He emphasized the vital nature of increased and consistent philanthropy, and the importance of the athletic department’s relationship with the top tier of the school’s administration.
“I take the responsibility of being on the president’s executive leadership team [at W&M] very seriously. If athletics comes to that group with the mentality of ‘How do we further the university’s mission?’ then you’re truly becoming a part of the fabric of what’s happening on campus, not just on our [athletics] side,” said Mann, who worked as an athletics fundraiser at Rice before shifting to California.
“We also went out and made it very clear to our community [at Cal] that we needed more support. If you look at the numbers and successes we’ve had from a development standpoint, we’ve been able to bring in a lot more. And the good news is that type of support, when you’re out there trying to secure it, goes directly back to the student-athletes, and so it’s a really compelling case to make.”
