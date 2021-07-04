New W&M AD Brian Mann looks back as he forms plan to shape Tribe's future

Mann comes from California, Berkeley, where he was the chief fundraiser for the school’s athletics department. W&M’s search committee was obviously aware that California, Berkeley, also went through a rocky sports-elimination phase. The Golden Bears now have 30 sports, seven more than the Tribe.

“Several were cut 10 years ago and [restored at Cal], so I’ve got a little experience with how things can look 10 years down the road with sports that have returned to campus,” said Mann, who worked at California, Berkeley, the last two years.

“I’ll take a lot of my cues from that work that we did there.”

He emphasized the vital nature of increased and consistent philanthropy, and the importance of the athletic department’s relationship with the top tier of the school’s administration.

“I take the responsibility of being on the president’s executive leadership team [at W&M] very seriously. If athletics comes to that group with the mentality of ‘How do we further the university’s mission?’ then you’re truly becoming a part of the fabric of what’s happening on campus, not just on our [athletics] side,” said Mann, who worked as an athletics fundraiser at Rice before shifting to California.

“We also went out and made it very clear to our community [at Cal] that we needed more support. If you look at the numbers and successes we’ve had from a development standpoint, we’ve been able to bring in a lot more. And the good news is that type of support, when you’re out there trying to secure it, goes directly back to the student-athletes, and so it’s a really compelling case to make.”